OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Nov. 02
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Editorial: City wise to delay one water policy change

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: November 2, 2019 9:40 p.m.

We are glad City of Prescott leaders have delayed action on a controversial part of their proposed water-policy changes.

The reasons are varied.

City staff has been working for nearly a year to update Prescott’s water policy. Much of it deals with how the city manages its water portfolio, as well as having the policy more accurately reflect the reality of the community’s water usage.

One portion, however, would allow the city to provide water outside the city limits — to entities (subdivisions) that are not annexed. That is the part that has been delayed.

The logic behind it has it that the change would reduce the water overdraft in the Prescott Active Management Area, improve water quality, increase groundwater recharge, and decrease lost water. Critics cite feeding or fueling growth, benefiting developers, and promoting big developments, among other reasons — all despite a letter from the state saying the city could do so.

On the plus side, the city has been experiencing decreases in water use over the years, regardless of a gradual growth in population. Also, recharge efforts are helping the aquifer, surface water recharge is increasing, and Prescott has a new rebate program to further entice water-saving measures.

Still, some members of the public see allowing city water service outside of the city limits as detrimental to the long-term goal of safe-yield, which is the condition of balance between the amount of water being pumped and the amount being recharged back into the ground. The Prescott AMA, of which the city is a part, was told in the 1990s to reach safe yield by 2025.

The answers are multifaceted as to whether the city is on track to meet or beat that requirement, depending on who you talk to.

Add into this recipe the contention that any decisions should be delayed so the “new” council can be tasked with voting on it. Rewind to when the sitting council made the Deep Well decisions, ahead of seating a new council; the logic was they were the ones who had worked with staff and conducted all of the public meetings on the topic(s).

Each way — moving forward or waiting — has its benefits. Waiting, at a minimum, builds trust in the public.

In the end, we see the bulk of the water-policy changes as common sense updates and worthy of approval. The next airing of the policy changes will be Nov. 12, followed by a water summit on Nov. 14; thus, time exists for you to attend and learn more, even weigh in.

The biggest benefit we see in the water policy portion that would allow for city water use outside the city limits is it would theoretically rein in private wells — which are one of the biggest, unregulated water consumers in this push toward safe yield.

Watch dCourier.com and The Daily Courier for more details as this debate unfolds.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries