OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Nov. 02
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Dear Annie: Ski ya later!

mugshot photo
By Annie Lane
Originally Published: November 2, 2019 5:18 p.m.

Dear Annie: My group of girlfriends is planning our annual ski trip for February. We all stay at a resort. There are six of us who go every year. Last year, my cousin, “Sasha” (who is part of this crew of girlfriends), invited her friend “Rachel.” Rachel just did not mesh with the rest of the group. It felt stilted and awkward the whole time. She’s cold and doesn’t have much of a sense of humor — one of those people who just sucks the life out of the room when she walks in. She barely skied last year and ended up spraining her wrist when she did, so I’m surprised she wants to come back.

You can probably guess where this is going: Sasha wants to invite Rachel again this year, and the rest of us would rather she not come. We haven’t voiced any of this to Sasha yet because we don’t want to hurt her feelings. How should we handle this? — Bummed Skier

Dear Bummed: Don’t ice Rachel out so quickly. Rather than telling Sasha that Rachel can’t come, ask how Rachel is doing. Express surprise that she wants to join this year, because you weren’t sure she enjoyed the last trip. Start a dialogue rather than issuing a decree. Who knows — maybe Rachel used to be the life of the party but is dealing with personal issues that make her a little less fun to be around, and the vacation would be really good for her. Or maybe what you’ve taken as coldness is actually shyness. Or maybe she really is a sourpuss. Whatever the case, the bottom line is that your cousin is paying as much for this trip as the rest of you, and if she would like to invite her friend, she can. Try to keep an open mind, and be willing to be surprised.

Dear Annie: I am writing in response to “Am I Wrong,” the woman who was upset that she had to share her granddaughter’s wedding day with her ex’s other half. My mother could have written that letter. I wish she had. She could have used the advice.

After my parents divorced, she never let go of the resentment. She turned my childhood into a rage-fueled nightmare with a constant stream of angry rants about Dad, his wife, the neighbors whom she imagined were looking down their noses at the divorcee next door, members of her family who had the audacity to be civil to Dad when they accidentally bumped into him at the store and, of course, me. After five or six years of spending a few days a month of court-ordered visitation with Dad, I finally gave in to her demands and cut off all contact with him, and 20 years passed before I found the courage to risk her wrath and try to reestablish a relationship with Dad.

She died 15 years ago, alone, having so thoroughly driven away and alienated her entire family. Yeah, I wish Momma had written that letter 50 years ago, because someone could have responded to her and possibly have saved us all a lot of unnecessary pain, misery and heartache. Look in the mirror, “Am I Wrong,” and ask yourself if the woman you see is who you want to spend the rest of your life with. — Hurt Daughter

Dear Hurt Daughter: I commend you for finding the courage to reconnect with your father, but I’m so sorry that you had to grow up in that environment. I’m printing your letter as a testament to just how toxic resentment can be. Thanks for writing.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Annie: Sisters suspicious of dad’s girlfriend
Dear Annie: An old flame flickers
Dear Annie: Man jealous of girlfriend’s relationship with his friends
Dear Annie: Too close to stepfather?
Dear Annie: Overwhelming new friend

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries