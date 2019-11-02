Cougars fall 3-0 to Blue Ridge in 2A state championship

GILBERT — After losing to Chino Valley on penalty kicks in the 2A state semifinals a season ago, Tommy Pederson made sure his Blue Ridge club wasn’t going to suffer the same fate twice.

Pederson scored goals 59, 60 and 61 on the season in a hat trick performance he’ll never forget to propel Blue Ridge to a state championship with a 3-0 shutout over the Cougars on Saturday night.

“Oh my gosh it’s amazing,” Pederson said when asked what it felt like to be a champion. “It’s the worst feeling to lose, and the best feeling to win.”

The state championship performance capped a perfect season for the Yellowjackets (24-0, 7-0 East), which outscored their opponents 173-13 this season.

Pederson added that he couldn’t have been individually so successful this season without his teammates.

“Every one of these guys worked just as hard as me, put in more grit then me, blood, sweat and tears. They made me the player that I am,” Pederson said.

The senior scored in the 7th minute off an assist from Michael Littleman, then made it 2-0 and 3-0 in the 64th and 73rd minutes, respectively. Pederson’s last goal was a header off a rebound to seal the deal.

“He’s an amazing player,” Blue Ridge head coach Byron Cain said about his senior. “What he did all year is he took the focus of the defense, every team that came in planned and prepped for him. And because they planned and prepped for him it left a lot open for the other players.”

Cain added that he was “so happy” for his club, with each player working hard every day leading up to the title.

“Their attitudes are fantastic, so between the attitudes and the hard work, and they are very dedicated and committed to this team,” Cain said. “This is a team that has fun. These guys have fun together. They are all brothers.”

As for Chino Valley (17-3, 5-1 Central), the Cougars saw their four-match winning streak against the Yellowjackets in the state championship come to an end, having beaten them in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016.

“It was a great season overall. It really was. We were young. We didn’t know when we were starting out where we would be, and it was nice to get here,” Chino Valley head coach Todd Carey said about the Cougars appearing in the title match Saturday. “Obviously we want to win this game. But I love the effort. The boys battled hard.”

Carey added that his Cougars started seven sophomores at one point this season, making their appearance in the 2A title match even more impressive, he said.

“We’re young … if we can learn anything from this, hopefully next year we can be on the other end of this,” Carey said.

