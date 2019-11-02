Chamber Focus: Prana Salt Therapy ribbon cutting

The Prescott Chamber of Commerce and its ambassadors helped celebrate a new business Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, with a ribbon-cutting event. Prana Salt Therapy, 220 W. Goodwin St., Suite 10-C, Prescott, had its grand opening, with owners Andy and Kathleen Geraci cutting the ribbon. For more information, call 928-910-6435 or visit www.pranasalttherapy.com.