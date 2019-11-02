Birth announcements: Week of Nov. 3, 2019

Irvin Manuel Perez, a 6 lb., 5 oz. boy, was born September 26 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Olivia Perez of Prescott Valley.

Malakai Stephen Makaio Tamura Sugahara, a 6 lb., 10 oz. boy, was born October 27 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Ariel Kite-Sugahara and Zachariah Sugahara of Prescott Valley.

Dominic Benjamin Tableman-Rodarte, a 6 lb., 9 oz. boy, was born September 24 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Angel Robles of Prescott.

Cody Murray Thomas, a 7 lb., 4 oz. boy, was born October 6 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Candace and Clay Thomas of Prescott Valley.