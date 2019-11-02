OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Nov. 02
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Badgers draw rematch with Desert Edge to open 4A state playoffs next week
Prep Football

Prescott running back Cody Leopold (45) carries the ball for a first down against Mohave on Oct. 18, 2019, in Prescott. The Badgers earned a No. 13 seed in the 4A state playoffs and will travel to No. 4 Desert Edge in the first round Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (Aaron Valdez/Courier, file)

Prescott running back Cody Leopold (45) carries the ball for a first down against Mohave on Oct. 18, 2019, in Prescott. The Badgers earned a No. 13 seed in the 4A state playoffs and will travel to No. 4 Desert Edge in the first round Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (Aaron Valdez/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: November 2, 2019 6:27 p.m.

PHOENIX — For the second straight season, the Prescott football team is heading to the 4A state playoffs.

They’ll face a familiar opponent, drawing No. 4-seeded Desert Edge, a club that beat them 34-24 in Week 1 action Aug. 23.

Prescott head coach Cody Collett said his squad will need to come prepared to stop the run, even more so than they did in Week 1.

“They’ve become much better at running the football since the last time. They aren’t as pass happy,” Collett said. “We obviously have to make sure Jihaad Marks doesn’t make plays. We have to control the clock, and we did that to some degree last time.”

4A State Football Playoffs First Round

Friday, Nov. 8

No. 16 Glendale at No. 1 Sahuaro, 7 p.m.

No. 9 Gila Ridge at No. 8 Coconino, 7 p.m.

No. 12 Casa Grande at No. 5 Walden Grove, 7 p.m.

No. 13 Prescott at No. 4 Desert Edge, 7 p.m.

No. 14 Marcos de Niza at No. 3 Canyon Del Oro, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Pueblo Magnet at No. 6 Mesquite, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Greenway at No. 7 Peoria, 7 p.m.

No. 15 Tempe at No. 2 Cactus, 7 p.m.

Desert Edge isn’t half bad in the passing game, either, especially with NCAA Division I quarterback recruit Adryan Lara.

Collett said the Scorpions (7-3, 4-0 West Valley) have so much speed at receiver, including Marks and Andrew Patterson, that they’ll need to control the clock on offense to keep the ball out of their hands.

“We have a good plan, we exchanged all 10 films [with Desert Edge], so the coaching staffs are working hard this weekend,” Collett said. “We are excited about the the opportunity.”

UP NEXT

Prescott (7-3, 5-1 Grand Canyon) will travel to Desert Edge for the first round of the 4A state playoffs on Friday, Nov. 8.

The Badgers have won seven of their last eight games, including four straight.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier of the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Gameday Glance: Prescott at Desert Edge — Week 1
First-quarter woes hurt Badgers in 40-29 state playoff loss to No. 6 Greenway
Gameday Glance: Desert Edge at Prescott — Week 1
Preview: Badger football eyes return to state playoffs in 2019
Adryan Lara throws 3 TDs, leads Scorpions past Prescott 34-24

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries