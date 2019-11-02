Badgers draw rematch with Desert Edge to open 4A state playoffs next week
Prep Football
PHOENIX — For the second straight season, the Prescott football team is heading to the 4A state playoffs.
They’ll face a familiar opponent, drawing No. 4-seeded Desert Edge, a club that beat them 34-24 in Week 1 action Aug. 23.
Prescott head coach Cody Collett said his squad will need to come prepared to stop the run, even more so than they did in Week 1.
“They’ve become much better at running the football since the last time. They aren’t as pass happy,” Collett said. “We obviously have to make sure Jihaad Marks doesn’t make plays. We have to control the clock, and we did that to some degree last time.”
4A State Football Playoffs First Round
Friday, Nov. 8
No. 16 Glendale at No. 1 Sahuaro, 7 p.m.
No. 9 Gila Ridge at No. 8 Coconino, 7 p.m.
No. 12 Casa Grande at No. 5 Walden Grove, 7 p.m.
No. 13 Prescott at No. 4 Desert Edge, 7 p.m.
No. 14 Marcos de Niza at No. 3 Canyon Del Oro, 7 p.m.
No. 11 Pueblo Magnet at No. 6 Mesquite, 7 p.m.
No. 10 Greenway at No. 7 Peoria, 7 p.m.
No. 15 Tempe at No. 2 Cactus, 7 p.m.
Desert Edge isn’t half bad in the passing game, either, especially with NCAA Division I quarterback recruit Adryan Lara.
Collett said the Scorpions (7-3, 4-0 West Valley) have so much speed at receiver, including Marks and Andrew Patterson, that they’ll need to control the clock on offense to keep the ball out of their hands.
“We have a good plan, we exchanged all 10 films [with Desert Edge], so the coaching staffs are working hard this weekend,” Collett said. “We are excited about the the opportunity.”
UP NEXT
Prescott (7-3, 5-1 Grand Canyon) will travel to Desert Edge for the first round of the 4A state playoffs on Friday, Nov. 8.
The Badgers have won seven of their last eight games, including four straight.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier of the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.
