Concert benefits Elks Theatre Youth Scholarship Program, Nov. 3

AZ Arts and Entertainment and the Elks Theatre are proud to present this Youth Music Concert at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3.

This concert is featuring the Prescott area’s best young talent and up and coming musicians. A variety of styles will be showcased from jazz, blues, fingerstyle acoustic guitar to modern rock. Instructors Clyde Score (AZ Jamboree) and Drew Hall (Cheektones, Summa Totius, Walt Richardson band) will be accompanying these talented teens. Headline set will be by Catalyst featuring Jake Cannon and Ally Owens.

All net proceeds will benefit the Elks Theatre Youth Scholarship and Community Outreach program.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

