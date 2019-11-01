Concert benefits Elks Theatre Youth Scholarship Program, Nov. 3
AZ Arts and Entertainment and the Elks Theatre are proud to present this Youth Music Concert at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3.
This concert is featuring the Prescott area’s best young talent and up and coming musicians. A variety of styles will be showcased from jazz, blues, fingerstyle acoustic guitar to modern rock. Instructors Clyde Score (AZ Jamboree) and Drew Hall (Cheektones, Summa Totius, Walt Richardson band) will be accompanying these talented teens. Headline set will be by Catalyst featuring Jake Cannon and Ally Owens.
All net proceeds will benefit the Elks Theatre Youth Scholarship and Community Outreach program.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.
Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, Youth Musicians headline Elks Theatre show.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Heavy smoke from prescribed burns affecting Yavapai County
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
- DPS seeks 21-year-old fugitive
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Motorcyclist injured in crash on 89; others ignore barricades
- Prescott Forest Service seeks help in finding missing 1-ton ‘Wizard Rock’
- The Book Nook, a downtown Prescott staple, to close at end of 2019
- Prescott man arrested for driving into teen on bike, fleeing scene
- Dead body found in remote area outside Cottonwood
- Missing, stolen handgun found in Prescott Valley irrigation box
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: