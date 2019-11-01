OFFERS
Wizard Rock magically reappears

A Prescott National Forest employee stands next to the “Wizard Rock,” which was returned to its original location after being taken in mid-October without the forest’s permission. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 1, 2019 1:03 p.m.

A Prescott National Forest employee was patrolling the Prescott Basin and made a surprising discovery Friday morning, Nov. 1.

A 1-ton boulder that mysteriously disappeared from the Indian Fire area on Highway 89 and Whitespar Road in mid-October had been returned to its original spot, according to a Prescott National Forest news release.

Commonly referred to as the “Wizard Rock” by many local residents, the black boulder with white quartz running through it has become well known in the community.

“We are thrilled the Wizard Rock was returned, and are grateful that whoever took it was conscientious enough to give it back to the public" said Sarah Clawson, district ranger for the Bradshaw Ranger District. "National forests provide so many benefits to the American people, and when something like this happens, it highlights the intrinsic value of natural beauty in all its forms.”

Forest managers are considering moving the Wizard Rock to a new location, where its beauty and uniqueness can be more easily seen by visitors, the release states.

Permits are required to gather and remove most forest products. This includes rocks and minerals, firewood, plants and trees. Permits can be obtained at any Prescott National Forest district office. For more information on permits, please call the Bradshaw Ranger District at 928-443-8000.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

