Wizard Rock magically reappears
A Prescott National Forest employee was patrolling the Prescott Basin and made a surprising discovery Friday morning, Nov. 1.
A 1-ton boulder that mysteriously disappeared from the Indian Fire area on Highway 89 and Whitespar Road in mid-October had been returned to its original spot, according to a Prescott National Forest news release.
Commonly referred to as the “Wizard Rock” by many local residents, the black boulder with white quartz running through it has become well known in the community.
“We are thrilled the Wizard Rock was returned, and are grateful that whoever took it was conscientious enough to give it back to the public" said Sarah Clawson, district ranger for the Bradshaw Ranger District. "National forests provide so many benefits to the American people, and when something like this happens, it highlights the intrinsic value of natural beauty in all its forms.”
Forest managers are considering moving the Wizard Rock to a new location, where its beauty and uniqueness can be more easily seen by visitors, the release states.
Permits are required to gather and remove most forest products. This includes rocks and minerals, firewood, plants and trees. Permits can be obtained at any Prescott National Forest district office. For more information on permits, please call the Bradshaw Ranger District at 928-443-8000.
Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.
- Heavy smoke from prescribed burns affecting Yavapai County
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
- DPS seeks 21-year-old fugitive
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Motorcyclist injured in crash on 89; others ignore barricades
- Prescott Forest Service seeks help in finding missing 1-ton ‘Wizard Rock’
- The Book Nook, a downtown Prescott staple, to close at end of 2019
- Prescott man arrested for driving into teen on bike, fleeing scene
- Dead body found in remote area outside Cottonwood
- Missing, stolen handgun found in Prescott Valley irrigation box
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: