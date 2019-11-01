Subscriber Exclusive: 21 Free Holiday Recipes
Time to Celebrate!
Holidays are about family get-togethers focused on giving, traditions, decorations—and especially food! But you don’t have to spend long hours in the kitchen fussing over complicated recipes to festively fill your table.
This collection from the editors of Parade magazine makes it easy to cook popular favorites like stuffing and dinner rolls, as well as add new twists to turkey and mashed potatoes. We’ll also show you fun starters for all your parties—Turkey Cheese Ball, anyone?
And of course we’ve got showstopping desserts like Coconut and Sweet Potato Pumpkin Pie and Chocolate Mocha Cake made from a mix. And because not every day is a holiday, we’ve included fast weeknight dinners to keep everyone fueled for all the merrymaking. Seasons eatings!
HOLIDAY FEASTS
PARTY STARTERS
WEEKNIGHT WONDERS
SWEET TREATS
Quick-link, Search-Friendly Index
HOLIDAY FEASTS
Herb Rub, Orange-Pineapple Glaze and Maple-Mustard Glaze
Mashed Potatoes and Cauliflower
PARTY STARTERS
WEEKNIGHT WONDERS
Cheesy Chicken Alfredo Casserole and Saucy Swaps
SWEET TREATS
Coconut and Sweet Potato Pumpkin Pie
- Heavy smoke from prescribed burns affecting Yavapai County
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
- DPS seeks 21-year-old fugitive
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Motorcyclist injured in crash on 89; others ignore barricades
- Prescott Forest Service seeks help in finding missing 1-ton ‘Wizard Rock’
- The Book Nook, a downtown Prescott staple, to close at end of 2019
- Prescott man arrested for driving into teen on bike, fleeing scene
- Dead body found in remote area outside Cottonwood
- Missing, stolen handgun found in Prescott Valley irrigation box
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: