OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Nov. 01
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Subscriber Exclusive: 21 Free Holiday Recipes

As a Daily Courier subscriber, download any of these 22 great recipes for free to help you celebrate the holiday season! Not yet a subscriber? Visit: www.dcourier.com/subscribe

As a Daily Courier subscriber, download any of these 22 great recipes for free to help you celebrate the holiday season! Not yet a subscriber? Visit: www.dcourier.com/subscribe

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: November 1, 2019 6 a.m.

Time to Celebrate!

Holidays are about family get-togethers focused on giving, traditions, decorations—and especially food! But you don’t have to spend long hours in the kitchen fussing over complicated recipes to festively fill your table.

This collection from the editors of Parade magazine makes it easy to cook popular favorites like stuffing and dinner rolls, as well as add new twists to turkey and mashed potatoes. We’ll also show you fun starters for all your parties—Turkey Cheese Ball, anyone?

And of course we’ve got showstopping desserts like Coconut and Sweet Potato Pumpkin Pie and Chocolate Mocha Cake made from a mix. And because not every day is a holiday, we’ve included fast weeknight dinners to keep everyone fueled for all the merrymaking. Seasons eatings!

HOLIDAY FEASTS

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

PARTY STARTERS

photo

photo

photo

photo

WEEKNIGHT WONDERS

photo

photo

photo

photo

SWEET TREATS

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

Quick-link, Search-Friendly Index

HOLIDAY FEASTS

Herb Rub, Orange-Pineapple Glaze and Maple-Mustard Glaze

Apple-Sausage Stuffing

Mashed Potatoes and Cauliflower

Winter Squash with Walnuts

Orange-Almond Green Beans

Pumpkin Pie Dinner Rolls

PARTY STARTERS

Herbed Turkey Cheese Balls

Cheddar Bacon Dip

Pesto Crostini

Chickpea and Bacon Crackers

WEEKNIGHT WONDERS

Pork and Black Bean Stew

Cornbread-Topped Beef Chili

Sweet Potato and Chicken Hash

Cheesy Chicken Alfredo Casserole and Saucy Swaps

SWEET TREATS

Peppermint Crush Cookies

Gingerbread People

Coconut and Sweet Potato Pumpkin Pie

Chocolate Mocha Cake

Cranberry Pecan Bar

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Subscriber Exclusive: 31 Free Super Summer Grilling Recipes
Pringles sells Thanksgiving-flavored chips for limited time
Gallery & Video: Prescott High School Graduation
Gallery & Video: Chino Valley High School Graduation 2019
Gallery & Video: Bradshaw Mountain graduation 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries