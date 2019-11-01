State creates ‘Litter Hotline’ website

The number of reports of highway litterbugs has increased this year, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The agency just created a Litter Hotline website and now allows witnesses to dial 511 to report littering on Arizona highways.

“For years the public has been able to report litter using a website or by calling,” said Caroline Carpenter, ADOT public information officer based in Phoenix. “This spring we made it easier with a new website, litter.az.gov and a simple way to call - 511.”

The informational phone line 511 is the Arizona traveler information alert system where callers can access travel information anywhere in the state.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have litter reports broken down by highway,” Carpenter said when asked about how I-40 looks in terms of littering when compared to other U.S. highways. “Nor do we have statistics for other states.”

Between April and September of this year, ADOT processed 1,405 reports of littering, which is about 67% more than the number processed in the same period in 2018, according to the agency.

Once reports are processed with license plate number and the vehicle’s make, ADOT sends a letter to the owner of the vehicle to notify them that littering is illegal and can result in a $500 fine. They include a small litter bag for the driver’s car to prevent littering.

ADOT spends more than $4 million a year to remove trash on highways, the agency said.

Last year, volunteers helped ADOT clean 1,700 Arizona highways and collected enough trash to fill about 13,000 bags, which saved the agency about $500,000.

This information first appeared in the Kingman Daily Miner.