PUSD Governing Board meeting scheduled for Nov. 5

The Prescott Unified School District Governing Board will have its regularly scheduled meeting in the Washington School district office conference room at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The opening presentation will be on Naviance, a new computerized college and career tool available to students both at Mile High Middle School and Prescott High School. Funding is provided through the Prescott Education Foundation.

Abia Judd Elementary Principal Stephanie Hillig will also offer a presentation on student data.

On the main agenda, the board will review the proposed district calendar for the 2020-2021 school year and then vote on those recommendations.

The next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. with a 4 p.m. celebration and reception for the Going the Extra Mile faculty and staff winners. The GEM Awards are given to those in the district who regularly exceed expectations on behalf of their colleagues and students.

The public is invited to attend all meetings.