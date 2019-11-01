OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Nov. 01
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Parking lot improvements coming for parts of PV

Entertainment district

Entertainment district

Originally Published: November 1, 2019 8:44 p.m.

Updated as of Friday, November 1, 2019 8:53 PM

photo

Entertainment district

From Monday, Nov. 4, through Friday, Nov. 22, Prescott Valley residents need to avoid two parking lots that are being repaved, including the one surrounding businesses east of the Fry’s grocery store, 3100 N. Glassford Hill Road, and the lot west of Harkin’s Theatres and north of Buffalo Wild Wings in the Entertainment District.

The parking lot directly in front of Colt Dry Cleaners, Edward Jones and Lynn’s Nail & Spa and north of Fry’s will be closed on Sunday, Nov. 2, but it will be back in operation on Monday, Nov. 3. Direct access to Streets of New York and Fantastic Sam’s will not be impacted.

photo

Entertainment district

However, crews are repaving the lot next to Sprint, Robeks, Allied Cash Advance, and Panda Express Nov. 4-8. Customers are encouraged to use the nearby parking lots by Firehouse Subs and Fry’s. All parking areas are clearly marked, and all businesses will remain open.

The third lot closure runs from Nov. 4-22 in the Entertainment District, from Buffalo Wild Wings and Rafter Eleven to Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant and Flour Stone Café. Parking will remain available alongside Harkins Theatres and Gabby’s Grill. Temporary, specially-designated one-way traffic and parallel parking for Garcia’s and Flour Stone Café patrons is located due west of those spots.

All businesses in the Entertainment District will remain open the duration of the parking lot improvements.

Information for this story provided by the developers.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries