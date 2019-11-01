Parking lot improvements coming for parts of PV
Updated as of Friday, November 1, 2019 8:53 PM
From Monday, Nov. 4, through Friday, Nov. 22, Prescott Valley residents need to avoid two parking lots that are being repaved, including the one surrounding businesses east of the Fry’s grocery store, 3100 N. Glassford Hill Road, and the lot west of Harkin’s Theatres and north of Buffalo Wild Wings in the Entertainment District.
The parking lot directly in front of Colt Dry Cleaners, Edward Jones and Lynn’s Nail & Spa and north of Fry’s will be closed on Sunday, Nov. 2, but it will be back in operation on Monday, Nov. 3. Direct access to Streets of New York and Fantastic Sam’s will not be impacted.
However, crews are repaving the lot next to Sprint, Robeks, Allied Cash Advance, and Panda Express Nov. 4-8. Customers are encouraged to use the nearby parking lots by Firehouse Subs and Fry’s. All parking areas are clearly marked, and all businesses will remain open.
The third lot closure runs from Nov. 4-22 in the Entertainment District, from Buffalo Wild Wings and Rafter Eleven to Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant and Flour Stone Café. Parking will remain available alongside Harkins Theatres and Gabby’s Grill. Temporary, specially-designated one-way traffic and parallel parking for Garcia’s and Flour Stone Café patrons is located due west of those spots.
All businesses in the Entertainment District will remain open the duration of the parking lot improvements.
Information for this story provided by the developers.
