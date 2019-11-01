Obituary: Ruth Elizabeth Adams

Ruth Elizabeth Adams, age 100, of Prescott, Ariz., passed away on Oct. 25, 2019. She was the 4th child of 15 born on August 14, 1919 in Dickenson County, Kansas. Ruth was married 47 years and has been widowed for 33 years. Ruth leaves 3 sons, 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.





Information provided by survivors.