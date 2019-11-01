Obituary Notice: Jennifer Ellen Blunk
Originally Published: November 1, 2019 8:02 p.m.
Jennifer Ellen Blunk, age 40, born March 6th, 1979 in Phoenix, Ariz., passed away October 22nd, 2019 in Prescott Valley, Ariz. No services are scheduled. A private cremation was held for the family.
