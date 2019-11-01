Obituary: Kenneth Glenn Edwards
Kenneth Glenn Edwards, at age 81, went to Glory on October 16th, 2019. He died in his sleep with his wonderful dog, Lilah, at his side.
Ken was preceded in death by two of his daughters, Sheri Mercer and Teri Boone. Surviving members are his wife, Sue Edwards; daughter, Linda Lefever; his son and daughter-in-law, David and Donna Gibson of California; daughters, Debra Hodges and Kimberly Daniels of Oregon; daughter, Debi Jones of Colorado; his aunt, Pat Mohan of Nevada and his brother and sister-in-law, Douglas and Raine, of North Carolina, along with all his friends at New Horizons, Home Depot and all of the community of Prescott Valley.
A Celebration of Life will be held on November 3rd, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Stepping Stones, 6719 E. 2nd Street in Prescott Valley, Ariz., in the large meeting room.
Please join us for a Celebration of Ken’s wonderful life.
I LOVE YOU
Information provided by survivors.
