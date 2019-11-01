Obituary: Drema Lunetta

Drema Lunetta, age 84, of Charleston, West Virginia, passed peacefully at 11:22 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in Pasadena, Calif., at the home of her son, Tony Lunetta.

Drema was born August 3, 1935 to Jess and Minta Childers. She married George Lunetta (whom she met while she was a dance instructor in Pasadena in 1957), in December 1958 and they had two children, Nina Lunetta of Paulden, Ariz. and Tony Lunetta of Pasadena, Calif. In addition to her children, Drema is survived by her three grandchildren, William Cool of Philadelphia, Penn. and Cheyene Osti and Hawk Osti both of Scottsdale, Ariz.; two great-grandchildren, Isabella Cool (4) and James Cool (2) of Philadelphia and sister, Meldora Harrison of Union City, Ohio. Both parents and her husband preceded her in death. Drema was a long-time resident of Santa Monica, Calif., where she mostly lived since leaving her childhood home in Charleston, via Indiana, at the age of 18. After spending years as a dance instructor, she spent most of her career working at General Telephone (GTE) before retiring in 1995. Shortly after retirement, she moved to Chino Valley and eventually to Prescott to be close to her daughter and two middle grandchildren.

She loved God, her family, her friends and volunteering. She also loved makeup, sketching, journaling, nutrition and would never turn down an open house. She will be remembered for always putting others first. After raising her two children, she was very involved in raising her oldest grandchild and then cared for her mother until she passed.

Drema will be buried in Chino Valley, Ariz., alongside her beloved mother Minta. Services will be for family members only. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Dale Sams, (“for Celebrate Recovery”), 2025 Iron Springs Road #60, Prescott, AZ 86305.

Information provided by survivors.

