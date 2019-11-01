No. 13 Badgers rout Mingus 55-13, await state placement

COTTONWOOD — Quarterback Dellin Boyd ran for three touchdowns, Colby Macbeth had an 80-yard kickoff return for a score and the Prescott football team beat rival Mingus for the first time since 2014 in a 55-13 win Friday night.

It is the fourth straight win and seventh in the last eight games for the Badgers (7-3, 5-1 Grand Canyon), which scored 34 unanswered points in the first half to beat a squad that claimed a Grand Canyon region title at Bill Shepard Field with a 12-10 victory a season ago.

“There’s a lot of things to be happy about, a lot of guys got a chance to play and gets some reps,” Prescott head coach Cody Collett said in a phone interview Friday night. “I was very happy with our pass rush again, our pressure packages … we had our first kick return for a touchdown this year.”

Collett went on to say the Badgers “executed well,” but will need to be better next week come state playoff time.

“I’m very excited to get back in [the playoffs]. Our goal this year wasn’t just to get in, we’ll practice really hard, and whoever we get first … looking to do damage,” Collett said.

HOW THEY SCORED

An interception by Prescott’s Jacob Police set up a 6-yard touchdown run by Nathan Wright to give the Badgers an early 7-0 lead.

Boyd scored on back-to-back Prescott possessions to make it 21-0, then Sylas Espitia’s 3-yard touchdown run made it 28-0 with 5:39 to play in the second quarter.

A pair of Clay Gross field goals (28 and 20 yards) made it 34-0 Prescott before halftime, and an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Macbeth to begin the second half sealed the deal.

Mingus’ Peter Calandra caught a 67-yard touchdown pass for the home team’s first score of the night in the third quarter, then stripped a Prescott returner on the ensuing kickoff and returned it 30 yards for a score.

Mingus (0-10, 0-6 Grand Canyon) failed to win at least five games in a season for the first time since 2004 when MaxPreps began keeping records.

Erick Quesada, named interim coach of the Marauders after Robert Ortiz was ejected from a game Oct. 4 and suspended the remainder of the season, said the 0-10 mark is surprising to him.

“From the start, if you told us 0-10, we would have said you’re crazy,” Quesada told the Courier in a phone interview Friday night. “But through the course of the year, the adversity these guys faced, they battled. They never quit. They never rolled over and played dead. The season didn’t go as well as we planned. At the end of the day, we need to be better. We have a good framework for next season.”

POTENTIAL PLAYOFF MATCHUPS

With No. 1 Salpointe Catholic, No. 2 Saguaro and No. 3 Canyon Del Oro all in the mix to be plucked out of the 4A and into the open division state playoff, the No. 13 Badgers could certainly move up to No. 10.

Peoria, Mesquite, Greenway, and even a rematch with Coconino is possible in the first round of the 4A state playoff set to kickoff Friday, Nov. 8.

PLAYOFF REVEAL

The final 4A state power point rankings are scheduled to be released Saturday morning. The AIA bracket show will go live at 8 a.m. Watch it online at azpreps365.com.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier of the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.