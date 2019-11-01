Nestlé issues recall due to possible rubber in cookie dough
Nestlé, the maker of cereals, coffee, ice cream and other treats, announced some not-to-sweet news: The company is recalling some of its signature ready-to-bake Toll House Cookie Dough products "due to the potential presence of food-grade rubber pieces," according to a company press release.
Nestlé USA says the recall is voluntary and only impacts products distributed throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
The 26 recalled products include, bars, tubs and "chubs" — the packages shaped like tubes — and include Holiday Chocolate Chip Tree Sprinkle, Ultimate Chocolate Chip Lovers, Pinch of Grinch Cookie Dough and Monster Munch varieties.
"This recall is limited only to ready-to-bake refrigerated products below, with batch codes that begin with 9189 through batch codes that begin with 9295," Nestlé USA said.
The company adds that the four-digit batch code can be found after the "use or freeze by" date and following the number 5753 on the packaging.
Nestlé said it has not received any reports of consumers falling ill or becoming injured.
Nestlé USA advises those who have purchased products on the list of potentially contaminated packages "should not prepare or consume them, but should instead discard the product." The company added that it's working with the Food and Drug Administration on the matter.
Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.
- Heavy smoke from prescribed burns affecting Yavapai County
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
- DPS seeks 21-year-old fugitive
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Motorcyclist injured in crash on 89; others ignore barricades
- Prescott Forest Service seeks help in finding missing 1-ton ‘Wizard Rock’
- The Book Nook, a downtown Prescott staple, to close at end of 2019
- Prescott man arrested for driving into teen on bike, fleeing scene
- Dead body found in remote area outside Cottonwood
- Missing, stolen handgun found in Prescott Valley irrigation box
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: