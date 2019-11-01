Mengarelli: Prescott’s patriotic & holiday spirit

As the colors of the leaves begin to change and fall all around Prescott, we begin feeling the holiday season coming on quickly. The holiday and patriotic spirit of this beautiful community are strong and are showcased with the tributes paid to Prescott’s veterans each year on Nov. 11. Annually, we have the opportunity to pause and reflect on the freedoms and privileges we have been afforded by the brave men and women who have served our country through the years. Originally named Armistice Day, commemorating the end of World War I, when the treaty was signed on the eleventh hour, of the eleventh day, of the eleventh month, in 1918, Veterans Day pays tribute to all American veterans and is a time to give thanks and recognize former service members who served their country honorably during war and peacetime. The immense patriotism of our community is certainly something to be proud of, how powerfully we all come together to pay tribute to our veterans and active duty service members alike, was reflected in Prescott being named Most Patriotic City in Arizona in 2018. The annual Veterans Day Parade is where this patriotism comes together for all to see and share.

This year, the Veteran’s Day Parade will be held on Monday, Nov. 11. Opening ceremonies will begin at 10:30 a.m. on the main stage at Cortez St. & Union St., and the parade will begin promptly at 11 a.m. We invite everyone to join us in honoring our veterans and enjoying the celebration of all participants in this years’ parade. We anticipate at least 90 entries for this year’s parade representing every branch of the Military, and organizations like American Legion, VFW, Eagles and other supportive veteran organizations, with a special tribute to Korean War Veterans. We thank our own Michelle Stacy-Schroeder, Recreation Services Manager, who is a veteran herself, for all her work with Prescott area partners to put this event together each year.

Our time of reflection on Veterans Day also provides the gateway into a beautiful holiday season here in Prescott, Arizona’s Christmas City. Nothing symbolizes our community and its festive spirit more than the many events that take place this time of year, with no shortage of opportunities for everyone to come together and celebrate the holiday season including the Prescott Chamber Christmas Parade, the Holiday Light Parade, Christmas Courthouse Lighting and of course Acker Night Musical Showcase. It always brings me joy to see the happy and giving spirit of our community during the holidays as we celebrate the Christmas season.

It’s almost impossible to walk through the downtown streets and not be full of wonder and delight as we take in the lights and sounds of the holiday season. I look forward to seeing the many faces of our community during this wonderful time of the year in Arizona’s Christmas City.