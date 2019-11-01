Letter: Prescribed burns
Editor:
The bureaucrats who govern the actions taken to deal with fires have gravely and dangerously decided in the most inept plan ever, to start killing people intentionally now by “prescribed” burns, then wait for nature to do the dirty work. This once was thought of as perhaps a decent idea before it got into the hands of people acting more like runaway arsonists than public servants thinking only of the public good.
This area, so revered as having among the cleanest air one could find, is being recklessly deteriorated into a killing field of pollution and lung damage on a scale where people will develop life threatening lung disease and those with any present damage will suffer greatly and deaths will follow.
The argument that doing this now will prevent disaster later is not good enough. Put people to work cutting and trimming manually and let people sell and buy firewood and lumber, and mulch the rest. This prescribed burn plan is so bad it overshadows the ludicrous overuse of dangerous, cumbersome “round-a-bouts” which are being placed in the most ill planned locations.
Bob Shaw
Prescott Valley
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- DPS seeks 21-year-old fugitive
- Motorcyclist injured in crash on 89; others ignore barricades
- Prescott Forest Service seeks help in finding missing 1-ton ‘Wizard Rock’
- The Book Nook, a downtown Prescott staple, to close at end of 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Dead body found in remote area outside Cottonwood
- Prescott man arrested for driving into teen on bike, fleeing scene
- Heavy smoke from prescribed burns affecting Yavapai County
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: