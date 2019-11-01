Letter: Prescribed burns

Editor:

The bureaucrats who govern the actions taken to deal with fires have gravely and dangerously decided in the most inept plan ever, to start killing people intentionally now by “prescribed” burns, then wait for nature to do the dirty work. This once was thought of as perhaps a decent idea before it got into the hands of people acting more like runaway arsonists than public servants thinking only of the public good.

This area, so revered as having among the cleanest air one could find, is being recklessly deteriorated into a killing field of pollution and lung damage on a scale where people will develop life threatening lung disease and those with any present damage will suffer greatly and deaths will follow.

The argument that doing this now will prevent disaster later is not good enough. Put people to work cutting and trimming manually and let people sell and buy firewood and lumber, and mulch the rest. This prescribed burn plan is so bad it overshadows the ludicrous overuse of dangerous, cumbersome “round-a-bouts” which are being placed in the most ill planned locations.

Bob Shaw

Prescott Valley