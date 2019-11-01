OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Nov. 01
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Hamilton: Carrie Fisher gets drugs on flight, I can’t even get peanuts

mugshot photo
By Argus Hamilton
Originally Published: November 1, 2019 7:43 p.m.

BEVERLY HILLS — Happy All Saints Sunday, and God bless America.

Carrie Fisher: A Life on the Edge is a new biography of the greatly-beloved “Star Wars” legend who died two years ago after a wild Hollywood life. The medical examiner ruled that when Carrie died during an airline flight, she was on heroin, ecstasy, opium and cocaine. I can’t even get peanuts.

The Betty Ford Center partnered with “Sesame Street” to help kids deal with parents who have addiction problems. That’s where I got sober thirty-three years ago this day. If there’s one thing I learned at Betty Ford’s it’s that alcohol is NOT the answer, even though it was always my first guess.

West Hollywood hosted one million revelers for its annual Halloween Parade along Santa Monica Boulevard on Thursday and you couldn’t tell who was what. In this crazy world of endless genders, I’m coming out today as a male to female, pre-op transgender lesbian. In other words, a straight man.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sent Mexican food to the firefighters working the fire line Thursday including tacos, tortillas and refried beans. I don’t think they thought this all the way through. Firefighters eating Mexican food could explain why the fires kept re-igniting all afternoon.

President Trump attended an MMA fight at Madison Square Garden Saturday. I am honored to perform to MMA fans whenever their superstar Joe Rogen plays the Comedy Store. I could tell President Trump to open with a good meth joke, because this crowd didn’t lose their teeth fighting.

Nancy Pelosi called a vote for the impeachment inquiry to go public but the Republicans can’t participate until a so-called second hearings phase. Unchallenged testimony will lead to nowhere. Suppose both parties compromise and agree to impeach the wildfires then everybody get back to work.

The New York Post interviewed a famed pathologist who insists Jeffrey Epstein’s death was murder, not suicide. In a related story, one of Hillary Clinton’s lost emails was reportedly retrieved from the cloud and it reveals she has a smoking hot body. It’s under the floorboard in her kitchen.

Japan lodged a protest against North Korea for test-firing two more missiles in the direction of Japan. The Japanese are understandably nervous about these things. The body that was found on top of Japan’s highest mountain Tuesday has just been identified as the 1945 mayor of Hiroshima.

Lindsay Lohan was reported Tuesday to be close friends now with the Saudi Crown Prince but she must be careful in the Desert Kingdom. Her last time in the Mideast, she got bit by a mosquito and caught a rare disease called Chikungunya. What’s worse, the mosquito died of alcohol poisoning.

NBC News reported a grand jury finding that the Catholic Church in six parishes in the state of Pennsylvania had three hundred priests sexually abuse one thousand children over the past seventy years. It’s not like the church members could run and tell the bishops. The bishops have first dibs.

Santa Monica passed a law against pedestrians wandering in the street while talking on their phones. Last night, I saw a woman walk face-first into a door because she was too busy staring at her phone. I would’ve warned her but I wouldn’t have been able to video her walking into the door.

China’s government said that Beijing is suffocating under severe and chronic smog Friday. It could cancel the Chinese New Year’s celebrations in February. You know your pollution is thick when the biggest danger in shooting fireworks into the air is that they might ricochet back and hit you.

The Thanksgiving Day game this year will pit the Chicago Bears versus the Detroit Lions. The game is a holiday tradition. The telecast is filled with public service ads promoting responsible parenting, safe sex and an end to domestic violence, all squeezed between fifty-two beer commercials.

Argus Hamilton is the host comedian at The Comedy Store in Hollywood and entertains groups and organizations around the country. E-mail him at Argus@ArgusHamilton.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Carrie Fisher dead at 60 (Photo Gallery & Video)
Hamilton: Studios in a spooky mood for Halloween
Celebs now saying they can live with Trump
Argus Hamilton: Looking back with a laugh
Hamilton: More on bestseller by Moore

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries