Hamilton: Carrie Fisher gets drugs on flight, I can’t even get peanuts

Happy All Saints Sunday, and God bless America.

Carrie Fisher: A Life on the Edge is a new biography of the greatly-beloved “Star Wars” legend who died two years ago after a wild Hollywood life. The medical examiner ruled that when Carrie died during an airline flight, she was on heroin, ecstasy, opium and cocaine. I can’t even get peanuts.

The Betty Ford Center partnered with “Sesame Street” to help kids deal with parents who have addiction problems. That’s where I got sober thirty-three years ago this day. If there’s one thing I learned at Betty Ford’s it’s that alcohol is NOT the answer, even though it was always my first guess.

West Hollywood hosted one million revelers for its annual Halloween Parade along Santa Monica Boulevard on Thursday and you couldn’t tell who was what. In this crazy world of endless genders, I’m coming out today as a male to female, pre-op transgender lesbian. In other words, a straight man.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sent Mexican food to the firefighters working the fire line Thursday including tacos, tortillas and refried beans. I don’t think they thought this all the way through. Firefighters eating Mexican food could explain why the fires kept re-igniting all afternoon.

President Trump attended an MMA fight at Madison Square Garden Saturday. I am honored to perform to MMA fans whenever their superstar Joe Rogen plays the Comedy Store. I could tell President Trump to open with a good meth joke, because this crowd didn’t lose their teeth fighting.

Nancy Pelosi called a vote for the impeachment inquiry to go public but the Republicans can’t participate until a so-called second hearings phase. Unchallenged testimony will lead to nowhere. Suppose both parties compromise and agree to impeach the wildfires then everybody get back to work.

The New York Post interviewed a famed pathologist who insists Jeffrey Epstein’s death was murder, not suicide. In a related story, one of Hillary Clinton’s lost emails was reportedly retrieved from the cloud and it reveals she has a smoking hot body. It’s under the floorboard in her kitchen.

Japan lodged a protest against North Korea for test-firing two more missiles in the direction of Japan. The Japanese are understandably nervous about these things. The body that was found on top of Japan’s highest mountain Tuesday has just been identified as the 1945 mayor of Hiroshima.

Lindsay Lohan was reported Tuesday to be close friends now with the Saudi Crown Prince but she must be careful in the Desert Kingdom. Her last time in the Mideast, she got bit by a mosquito and caught a rare disease called Chikungunya. What’s worse, the mosquito died of alcohol poisoning.

NBC News reported a grand jury finding that the Catholic Church in six parishes in the state of Pennsylvania had three hundred priests sexually abuse one thousand children over the past seventy years. It’s not like the church members could run and tell the bishops. The bishops have first dibs.

Santa Monica passed a law against pedestrians wandering in the street while talking on their phones. Last night, I saw a woman walk face-first into a door because she was too busy staring at her phone. I would’ve warned her but I wouldn’t have been able to video her walking into the door.

China’s government said that Beijing is suffocating under severe and chronic smog Friday. It could cancel the Chinese New Year’s celebrations in February. You know your pollution is thick when the biggest danger in shooting fireworks into the air is that they might ricochet back and hit you.

The Thanksgiving Day game this year will pit the Chicago Bears versus the Detroit Lions. The game is a holiday tradition. The telecast is filled with public service ads promoting responsible parenting, safe sex and an end to domestic violence, all squeezed between fifty-two beer commercials.

