Cougars advance to 2A state title match after 3-1 win over Blue Ridge
Prep Girls Soccer
GILBERT — Madison Foster, Lindsey tenBerge and Hannah West each scored a goal and the No. 2-ranked Chino Valley girls soccer team beat Blue Ridge 3-1 on Friday afternoon to advance to the 2A state finals.
It is the sixth win in the last seven matches for the Cougars (16-2, 3-1 Central), which lost 1-0 to Blue Ridge in overtime a week ago.
“We played stifling defense this time around,” Chino Valley head coach Allen Foster said, adding his players didn’t get nervous when the Yellowjackets scored in the first 10 minutes of Friday’s contest to make it 1-0.
It will be the fourth straight 2A state finals appearance for the Cougars, which lost to Northland Prep. 3-1 in 2017 and 2018. Chino Valley beat Round Valley 1-0 in 2016 for the program’s first title.
Chino Valley will face the Spartans again in the finals Saturday at Williams Field High School after they beat St. Johns 9-0 in the other state semifinal Friday night.
Northland Prep. beat the Cougars 5-3 in a two-overtime thriller earlier this season on Sept. 26.
Kickoff between the two clubs is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier of the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.
