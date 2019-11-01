OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Nov. 01
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Cougars advance to 2A state title match after 3-1 win over Blue Ridge
Prep Girls Soccer

Chino Valley’s Madison Foster (3) dribbles the ball up field as the Cougars take on Northland Prep. on Sept. 26, 2019, in Chino Valley. Foster scored a goal in a 3-1 win over Blue Ridge in the 2A state semifinals Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Gilbert. Chino Valley will play Northland Prep. for the title Saturday, kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. (Aaron Valdez/Courier, file)

Chino Valley’s Madison Foster (3) dribbles the ball up field as the Cougars take on Northland Prep. on Sept. 26, 2019, in Chino Valley. Foster scored a goal in a 3-1 win over Blue Ridge in the 2A state semifinals Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Gilbert. Chino Valley will play Northland Prep. for the title Saturday, kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. (Aaron Valdez/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: November 1, 2019 9:33 p.m.

GILBERT — Madison Foster, Lindsey tenBerge and Hannah West each scored a goal and the No. 2-ranked Chino Valley girls soccer team beat Blue Ridge 3-1 on Friday afternoon to advance to the 2A state finals.

It is the sixth win in the last seven matches for the Cougars (16-2, 3-1 Central), which lost 1-0 to Blue Ridge in overtime a week ago.

“We played stifling defense this time around,” Chino Valley head coach Allen Foster said, adding his players didn’t get nervous when the Yellowjackets scored in the first 10 minutes of Friday’s contest to make it 1-0.

It will be the fourth straight 2A state finals appearance for the Cougars, which lost to Northland Prep. 3-1 in 2017 and 2018. Chino Valley beat Round Valley 1-0 in 2016 for the program’s first title.

Chino Valley will face the Spartans again in the finals Saturday at Williams Field High School after they beat St. Johns 9-0 in the other state semifinal Friday night.

Northland Prep. beat the Cougars 5-3 in a two-overtime thriller earlier this season on Sept. 26.

Kickoff between the two clubs is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier of the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Chino Valley cruises past Camp Verde in state play-in match
Rout sends Chino Valley girls into title game
Madison Foster scores hat trick, Cougars rout Snowflake 9-0
Overtime Thriller! Matthews scores game-winner to propel Cougars
Chino Valley girls soccer routs Payson

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries