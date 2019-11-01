Church News: Week of Nov. 2, 2019

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — https://www.dcourier.com/faith-values/ — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in date order and as space allows. Thank you.

Please join Beit Torah Jewish Congregation, www.onetorah.org, Nov. 2, Shabbat Noach, 11 a.m. Torah discussion on “Renewed into Being Righteous” with lunch picnic outdoors. Help us observe Israeli Immigration Day, Tuesday Nov. 5. For details, please call 928-237-0390, 928-227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Welcome to the worlds of HU, an ancient, universal name for God. This sacred word can spiritually uplift people of any religion, culture or walk of life. All are welcome. From 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Elsea Room. http:/www.eck-arizona.org.

Bible-based tour of the Grand Canyon will be leaving from Prescott on Sat., Nov. 2. It is led by Russ Miller, the only full-time creation speaker in Arizona. The trip includes entry into the park, lunch, snacks and waters.

For information and registration, call David McNabb at 928-771-1218.

13th Annual Holiday Craft and Bake Sale 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, Trinity Hall, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Parking access off Lake Shore Drive near Warren. Enjoy shopping, delicious rolls and lunch, plus pancake breakfast 7 to 10 a.m. 928-772-0460.

There will be a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at the First Church of The Nazarene, 2110 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. The blood drive coordinator may be reached at 928-771-1601, 928-848-1601 or cconboy1@cableone.net. Sponsored by Arizona Blood Services.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church worship services - contemporary at 9 a.m. and traditional at 11 a.m. Sunday School - children and youth at 9:15 a.m. and adult at 10 a.m. Refreshments after services. Adult Bible study Mondays at 10 a.m. 735 E Road 1 South, Chino Valley. Call 928-636-2969.

10 a.m. Sunday Nov. 3 at Granite Peak U.U. Congregation, 882 Sunset, Prescott. Reverend Patty Willis and Karen Hagberg will commemorate the Day of the Dead: Our Dance with Death when we are uncertain of heaven. Bring mementoes of your loved ones for our Dia de los Muertos altar.

“Build the Bridges Tour Update” is the topic at Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s 11 a.m. service. The tour’s founder, Jonathan Best, relates his experiences that strengthen his belief that people feel more connected to each other when they play music together. Fellowship is located at 945 Rancho Vista Drive, Prescott.

Christian Science Society, 410 East Gurley, Prescott. Sunday services and Sunday school 10 a.m.

Testimonial meetings Wednesdays at 1 p.m. Reading room open to all on Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome!

Unity of Prescott. We welcome you to our Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m. Youth program at 11 a.m. 145 S Arizona Ave. 928-445-1850. office@unityprescott.org. Rev. Richard Rogers’ message is “Finding Gratitude.” We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley Street, 928-778-1950, will be holding an Alternative Christmas Market on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. Buy handmade gifts or donate to Granite Creek Hunger Ministry, Family Christmas, Free Wheelchair Ministry and more.



Saving Grace LCMS - Chino Valley. Our faith family welcomes you to this Sunday’s worship with Holy Communion (10 a.m.), Fellowship (11 a.m.), and Bible Study (11:30 a.m.) as we celebrate All Saints’ Day. savinggracelutherancvaz.org, 928-636-9533, 440 W. Palomino Road.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church: “A Traditional Anglican Church,” 600 West Hillside Ave., Prescott.

Services: Sunday Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday: Morning Prayer and Communion, 9:30 a.m.,with Evening Prayer and Deacon’s Mass, 5:30 p.m. Hearty potlucks after services every 3rd Sunday! Come worship with us. Questions? Contact Rev. Jerry Ellington 479-426-2091.

The Voice of the Martyrs class on Christian persecution will not meet on Nov. 3, and will resume meeting on Nov. 10 at Shepard of the Hills Lutheran Church in Prescott starting at 6:15 p.m. You can join in at any time. Call David McNabb for information at 928-771-1218.

All Saints Sunday will be celebrated at American Lutheran Church Nov. 3. Also, new members will be received at the 8 and 10:30 a.m. traditional worship services and the 9 and 10:30 a.m. contemporary worship services. We rejoice to grow the kingdom!

Realms of Glory Ministries hosts Valerie Paters who shares her 3-day experience in Heaven, and coming back to life as a result of prayer. Her testimony has been featured on the Dr. Oz Show, 700 Club and God TV. Nov. 8, 6 p.m., Christian Fellowship Church, Prescott. 928-717-1710.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church will host a Christmas arts and crafts show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16. Crafters are needed. Proceeds from table fee will go to the Youth Ministry for Mission trips. Public welcome to attend. Call Cheryl at 928-830-9648.

Prescott Life Church is sponsoring a GriefShare “Surviving the Holidays” group from 9:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday Nov. 16 at 2200 North Highway 89, Prescott. To register, text “HOPE” to 928-848-2117 or call for further information.

Come to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott, and see our beautiful handmade quilt, a drawing item. All funds received will be distributed to our mission recipients who are non-profits located in the tri-city area. The winning ticket will be drawn on Nov. 24.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church Bake Sale and Stocking Stuffer sale. Come and find everything you need, great baked goods and stocking stuffer gifts, too. Saturday Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 8944 E. Sommer Drive, 928-772-6366.