Chino Valley blanks rival Camp Verde 3-0, heads to state finals

GILBERT — Chino Valley boys soccer avenged an early-season loss to rival Camp Verde and punched their ticket to the state championship game with a 3-0 win in the 2A state semifinals Friday afternoon.

Chino Valley advances to the state championship game on Saturday at 4 p.m. against top ranked and undefeated Blue Ridge.

“I thought we played really good in the first half,” Chino Valley head coach Todd Care said. “I thought we could have put in two or three more goals in that half but unfortunately we just didn’t and Camp Verde’s good, they’re very good defensively, and they have some good athletes there.”

Camp Verde, winners of the 3A Central region, were without leading scorer, sophomore forward Gary Ortega. He got injured late in their quarterfinal win Wednesday.

“I just thought it wasn’t our day,” Camp Verde head coach David Miller said. “We played hard, we had the right attitude and we just couldn’t seem to put it together.

Miller continued, “We missed our top scorer today, he got hurt in Show Low game. Gary Ortega was out and so we tried to play around that and we did a good job but we just missed some offense. You can’t score 17, 18 goals in the season and have that taken out of your offense but no excuses, they only put 11 men on the field.”

Sophomore forward Orlando Santoyo opened up the scoring. Then junior Angel Sanchez scored the last two goals.

“The first half I think we completely dominated,” Sanchez said. “Then the second half a bit shaky but we were still there, we were still in the game.”

Camp Verde won the regular season match against the Cougars 2-1 on Oct. 15. However, Carey said the motivation to beat the Cowboys helped them in the tournament.

“It kept us from not overlooking them,” Carey said. “Camp Verde’s always good, it’s always a hard, hard battle for us. It’s always a hard game against Camp Verde, so we never really over look them but it kept us really focused on them and not looking at tomorrow before we got there.”

UP NEXT

The Cougars face top-ranked Blue Ridge, which defeated China Valley 1-0 in a tournament in Tucson on Oct. 5.

The Yellowjackets beat No. 4 Bisbee 9-1 in the first semifinal on Friday.

“It’s very tough, we don’t have a very deep bench and so we’re tired, we’re beat up, we’re banged up but that’s no excuse, they’re playing on short rest too,” Carey said. “They’re so good offensively, Blue Ridge is, and they’ve scored a lot of goals this year.”

James Kelley is a reporter for The Verde Independent. Follow him on Twitter at @jameskelley520. Email him at jkelley@verdenews.com or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6035.