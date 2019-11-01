OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Nov. 01
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Blaney: Honoring our veteran entrepreneurs

Robert J. Blaney, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: November 1, 2019 8:16 p.m.

PHOENIX — Hard working, team building, disciplined, dedicated, goal oriented and driven to lead are all characteristics we have come to know from veterans of our military services.  These are also in the nature and character of successful entrepreneurs and why so many veterans make excellent small business owners.

On Nov. 4-8, we celebrate National Veterans Small Business Week.  It’s a time to recognize the contributions of veteran, service member and military spouse small business owners to our nation’s economy.  Veterans like Don and Sheila Richardson, owners of Aspen Communications, an engineering firm in Prescott who have successfully drawn on their military experience to create a thriving business.

Aspen is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned business with a federal 8(a) certification and is located in a HUBZone (Historically Underutilized Business Zone).

The Service Disabled and 8(a) designations offer disadvantaged small businesses a leg up in competing for federal contracting opportunities. Presence in a HUBZone also offers a special standing; these zones are targeted for federal contracts designed to spur business and job growth.

Don, a U.S. Navy veteran, and Sheila, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, started their business with two employees and revenues of $30,000 in 1999.  Today they employ 20 and have revenues exceeding $2 million.  The company focuses on structured cabling and fiber optics, computer networking, network security, surveillance, video conferencing, and telephony with a special emphasis on systems integration.

In keeping with the distinctive training of military experience, the two have sought many sources for guidance along the way, including the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Yavapai College and SCORE which have helped them deal with challenges unique to business and federal contracting.  SBDCs and SCORE are partially funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and offer free one-on-one counseling on all aspects of business.

In pursuit of excellence, the company seeks the best-qualified university and technical school graduates.  Finding such individuals has proven a challenge, so the Richardsons’ solution has been among the very rarest and unique in the business world, an in-house apprenticeship program.  For the past 15 years, Aspen has offered employees the opportunity to apprentice with journeyman engineers in a four-year program that allows them closely guided growth and experience to climb the ladder of specialization and expertise, moving from apprentices to certified journeyman engineers.  The program is certified by the State of Arizona and the U.S. Departments of Labor and Veterans Affairs and assures graduates achieve a certification that is recognized across the country.  Through this program, the Richardsons are creating opportunity in northern Arizona communities.

We hope you will join us in honoring our veteran and military entrepreneurs this National Veterans Small Business Week.  Locally, the SBA Arizona District Office is holding a series of workshops to ensure that veteran and military entrepreneurs connect with our SBA resource network to support them in meeting their small business goals.

Visit www.sba.gov/az for the workshop calendar. Learn more ways to get involved by visiting www.sba.gov/vetbiz, and join the conversation online by using the hashtag #VetBiz.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Graduates ready for action
Superstition Meadery owners selected as Arizona’s Small Business Persons of the Year
Yavapai College Small Business Development Center honored by state, federal organizations
Gosar invites small business owners to panel discussion
Column: Resources abound to sharpen business skills

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries