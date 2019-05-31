Prescott rodeo gets additional $10,000 from city

A requested funding increase from the “World’s Oldest Rodeo” elicited adamant support from the Prescott City Council this week.

“I believe it’s worth every cent of the $30,000,” Councilman Steve Blair said of the proposal by the city to increase its annual contribution to the rodeo from $20,000 to $30,000.

Councilman Phil Goode pointed out that the city’s contribution to the rodeo had remained at $20,000 for about the past 20 years.

Factoring in inflation over those two decades, today’s dollars would be $30,670, Goode said, adding, “This is almost a typical inflation adjustment.”

The rodeo contribution was among the matters the council considered Tuesday, May 28, on its consent agenda, a list of usually routine items that are typically approved together, without further discussion. But Goode asked to remove the action from the consent agenda to allow for discussion. He said he wanted to clarify to the public that the rodeo is a “highly valuable” event in the community

Other council members agreed, pointing out that the rodeo, which takes place during the week of July 4, regularly brings in substantial bed tax (charged to hotel, motel, and short-term-rental customers), as well as on the city’s sale tax.

“I do think it’s important to acknowledge that (the rodeo) is a major tax generator throughout the summer,” Councilman Jim Lamerson said.

The council approved the $30,000 contribution to the rodeo with a unanimous 7-0 vote.

The money for the contribution comes out of revenue from the city’s bed tax account, which officials say has been steadily increasing.

The 2019 "World’s Oldest Rodeo” is scheduled for July 1 to 7, at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds, 840 Rodeo Drive.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.