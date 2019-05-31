OFFERS
Sat, June 01
Photos: Prescribed burns continue in Prescott area

Smoke from a prescribed burn billows up behind Thumb Butte Friday, May 31, 2019, west of Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Smoke from a prescribed burn billows up behind Thumb Butte Friday, May 31, 2019, west of Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Originally Published: May 31, 2019 8:56 p.m.

Prescott National Forest fire managers are treating four areas with prescribed fires, which began May 29:

  • 120 acres in Groom Creek along Marapai Road;

  • 556 acres along the Thumb Butte Road;

  • Williams Peak’s 459 acres about 4 miles west of Prescott; and

  • Approximately 358 acres west of Prescott along Thumb Butte Road and FS Road 373.

The burns help improve forest health and can prevent the spread of wildland fires.

For more information, click HERE, visit the Prescott National Forest online at www.fs.usda.gov/prescott/ or call the Bradshaw Ranger District at 928-443-8000.

Smoke is in the air this week - from prescribed burns on the Prescott National Forest. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

