Photos: Prescribed burns continue in Prescott area

Prescott National Forest fire managers are treating four areas with prescribed fires, which began May 29:

120 acres in Groom Creek along Marapai Road;

556 acres along the Thumb Butte Road;

Williams Peak’s 459 acres about 4 miles west of Prescott; and

Approximately 358 acres west of Prescott along Thumb Butte Road and FS Road 373.

The burns help improve forest health and can prevent the spread of wildland fires.

For more information, click HERE, visit the Prescott National Forest online at www.fs.usda.gov/prescott/ or call the Bradshaw Ranger District at 928-443-8000.