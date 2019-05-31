Photos: Prescribed burns continue in Prescott area
Prescott National Forest fire managers are treating four areas with prescribed fires, which began May 29:
120 acres in Groom Creek along Marapai Road;
556 acres along the Thumb Butte Road;
Williams Peak’s 459 acres about 4 miles west of Prescott; and
Approximately 358 acres west of Prescott along Thumb Butte Road and FS Road 373.
The burns help improve forest health and can prevent the spread of wildland fires.
For more information, click HERE, visit the Prescott National Forest online at www.fs.usda.gov/prescott/ or call the Bradshaw Ranger District at 928-443-8000.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Police identify 2 people injured in Prescott motorcycle accident; listed in critical condition
- Pursuit ends after suspect drives stolen car over cliff near Prescott, DPS says
- YRMC defends policies after 'C' rating from watchdog group
- Amazing Places: Iron King Trail, Prescott Valley
- ‘Buckle Up’ campaign leads to arrests in Prescott, recovery of stolen firearms
- Need2Know: SMARTgirls consignment shop; Dutch Bros in Prescott; and Sunsplash Pools & Spas brings Bullfrog spas
- ‘Coldest May since 1980’ chills Prescott residents
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Update: Suspect still at large in Prescott Valley bank heist, FBI assisting on case
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SAT
01
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
01
|
Family Storytime
|
SUN
02
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
SUN
02
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
TUE
04
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...