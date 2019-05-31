One Stage puts on ‘High School Musical 2 Jr.’ on Saturday

One Stage Family Theatre is bringing the East High Wildcats and the story of their summer vacation to the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center this weekend with “High School Musical 2 Jr.”

“One of the big things with One Stage is we always try to pick shows that haven’t really been done,” director Nolan Sturdevant-Moylan said. “That’s one that’s never been done in this area. The first one’s been done multiple times.”

When picking a junior show for the summer, there isn’t much in the selection that One Stage finds is appropriate, but organizers saw “High School Musical 2 Jr.” and figured it would be perfect for the summer, he said.

Though One Stage Family Theatre has done multiple shows at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., the Saturday, June 1, show is the first time it has brought the junior show to that stage, Sturdevant-Moylan said. Since it is a big step for the organization, it wanted to do a high-energy show.

With the move, the kids are getting an opportunity for a bigger audience, Sturdevant-Moylan said. Additionally, there is more they can do with a bigger backstage and different levels along with the distinct aspect to being above the audience.

Showtimes are 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and tickets are $12 per person, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

“High School Musical 2 Jr.” is a different kind of show than One Stage Family Theatre has done as well, Sturdevant-Moylan said. Most of the time, the shows are in a different era or are based off of fairytales and the kids are learning dances relevant to them, he said. For this one, however, it’s modern with modern dancing.

Having the show on Saturday is perfect timing, since kids are just out of school and that is what the whole show is all about, he said.

“The whole show is the kickoff to summer,” Sturdevant-Moylan said, “it’s literally a kickoff to summer in Prescott.”

For information, visit www.facebook.com/onestagefamilytheatre.