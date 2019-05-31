OFFERS
Obituary: Terrence Joseph Merkel

Terrence Joseph Merkel

Terrence Joseph Merkel

Originally Published: May 31, 2019 10:11 p.m.

Terrence Joseph Merkel passed away in Prescott, Arizona, on May 28, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to Albert and Marian Meckelberg.

Terry is survived by his loving and dedicated wife Louise Merkel; nieces Christine (Rob) Evers and Annie Jarabek; and grandnieces Danica Evers, Alexandra (Hrvoje) Viduc, and Erica Evers.

Terry was a professional fisheries biologist. He worked with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in various locations throughout his career, primarily in the Southwest and on Indian reservations. He received his B.S. degree in biology from the University of San Francisco and his M.S. in zoology at the University of California Berkeley. After his retirement he retired to Flagstaff, Arizona, with his wife and volunteered for more than 20 years in the zoology department at the Museum of Northern Arizona where he received many awards including Museum Fellow and the J. Ferrell Colton Outstanding Alumni Award for staff. In 2014, the museum named the Terrence Merkel Zoology Laboratory in his honor for his many contributions promoting the understanding and archival preservation of the biodiversity of the Colorado Plateau in relation to Western North America.

Terry also received a certificate and plaque from the Chairman of the Navajo Nation in recognition and appreciation of his years of service in fishery management.

A visitation for Terry will be held at Ruffner Wakelin Prescott Chapel, 303 S. Cortez St., Prescott, Arizona, on Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 3 to 4 p.m. A prayer service will begin at the funeral home at 4 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St., Prescott, Arizona, on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 5, at 1 p.m. at Calvary Catholic Cemetery at 201 West University, Flagstaff.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Terry’s name to the Museum of Northern Arizona. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Terry’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.

