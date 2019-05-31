Obituary: Terrence Joseph Merkel
Terrence Joseph Merkel passed away in Prescott, Arizona, on May 28, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to Albert and Marian Meckelberg.
Terry is survived by his loving and dedicated wife Louise Merkel; nieces Christine (Rob) Evers and Annie Jarabek; and grandnieces Danica Evers, Alexandra (Hrvoje) Viduc, and Erica Evers.
Terry was a professional fisheries biologist. He worked with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in various locations throughout his career, primarily in the Southwest and on Indian reservations. He received his B.S. degree in biology from the University of San Francisco and his M.S. in zoology at the University of California Berkeley. After his retirement he retired to Flagstaff, Arizona, with his wife and volunteered for more than 20 years in the zoology department at the Museum of Northern Arizona where he received many awards including Museum Fellow and the J. Ferrell Colton Outstanding Alumni Award for staff. In 2014, the museum named the Terrence Merkel Zoology Laboratory in his honor for his many contributions promoting the understanding and archival preservation of the biodiversity of the Colorado Plateau in relation to Western North America.
Terry also received a certificate and plaque from the Chairman of the Navajo Nation in recognition and appreciation of his years of service in fishery management.
A visitation for Terry will be held at Ruffner Wakelin Prescott Chapel, 303 S. Cortez St., Prescott, Arizona, on Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 3 to 4 p.m. A prayer service will begin at the funeral home at 4 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St., Prescott, Arizona, on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 5, at 1 p.m. at Calvary Catholic Cemetery at 201 West University, Flagstaff.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Terry’s name to the Museum of Northern Arizona. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.
Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Terry’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by survivors.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Police identify 2 people injured in Prescott motorcycle accident; listed in critical condition
- Pursuit ends after suspect drives stolen car over cliff near Prescott, DPS says
- YRMC defends policies after 'C' rating from watchdog group
- Amazing Places: Iron King Trail, Prescott Valley
- ‘Buckle Up’ campaign leads to arrests in Prescott, recovery of stolen firearms
- Need2Know: SMARTgirls consignment shop; Dutch Bros in Prescott; and Sunsplash Pools & Spas brings Bullfrog spas
- ‘Coldest May since 1980’ chills Prescott residents
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Update: Suspect still at large in Prescott Valley bank heist, FBI assisting on case
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SAT
01
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
01
|
Family Storytime
|
SUN
02
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
SUN
02
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
TUE
04
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...