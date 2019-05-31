Highway 89A, Fain Road lane closures beginning June 3

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to plan ahead and allow extra travel time for pavement repair along Highway 89A and Fain Road next week.

The work will occur from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, June 3, and Tuesday, June 4, on north- and southbound 89A and Fain Road between the junction with Highway 69 (milepost 331) and the junction with Highway 89A and Robert Road (milepost 324). The restrictions are necessary so ADOT crews can do fog-seal work, which helps to protect and extend the life of the highway pavement.

For more information, call 855-712-8530 or visit azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.