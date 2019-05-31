Hamilton: Losing our minds over partisan rage

HOLLYWOOD — God bless America, and how’s everybody?

President Trump flies to England for a state visit Monday where he will dine with the Queen and attend D-Day 75th anniversary ceremonies. It was exhilarating for me 10 years ago when I finally got to visit the Mother Country. It’s the first time I ever drove on the left side of the road sober.

Robert Mueller found no evidence of collusion as charged in a 2016 campaign dossier used as evidence by pro-Hillary FBI agents to get a FISA warrant on Trump, but NOT enough evidence to clear Trump of obstruction. It’s hilarious. Trump’s guilty of obstructing the attempt to frame Trump.

American Heritage historians published an article saying that the citizens of the United States are more divided politically today than at any time since the Civil War. Partisan rage is palpable. The latest poll shows that 50 percent of Americans think the other 50 percent have lost their minds.

National Geographic published a study of environmental waste saying most of the rivers in the U.S. are contaminated by antibiotics. Suddenly, that matters. This week, rising rivers in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kansas have flooded hundreds of homes, clearing up thousands of cases of Chlamydia.

The Weather Channel reports massive flooding that prompted states to adopt emergency measures this week. The Texas Senate approved a bill letting any Texan carry a gun for the first seven days after natural disasters. Which for Texans pretty much means anytime a Democrat wins elective office.

Special Counsel Bob Mueller spoke to a press conference Thursday admitting he didn’t have enough evidence to recommend charging the president of any wrongdoing. He’s bound by the Constitution. It’s Congress’s job to charge the president without enough evidence of any wrongdoing.

Mueller ended his duties Thursday by addressing reporters about what his report said about collusion and obstruction. He was clearly uncomfortable on camera. Mueller so hates the spotlight he decided to run for the Democratic presidential nomination so nobody will bother him.

Mueller’s message set one standard of guilt for collusion -- no evidence to charge, while another standard for obstruction -- not enough evidence to exonerate. It left both parties cross- eyed. In this NFL era of high-octane offense, Mueller brings back the forgotten art of punting.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said House committees will stay on Trump until they get overwhelming evidence to impeach and convict. They know they must get rid of him before he’s re-elected. The Democratic Caucus just passed a resolution telling Trump there’s no way he could climb Mt. Everest.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez toured a Bronx community garden and urged people to grow ethnic vegetables, not cauliflower, which she called a symbol of colonial occupation. She was calling the cauliflower a racist plant. In today’s world, a racist is someone you can’t accuse of sexual misconduct.

A Florida woman was arrested Thursday for performing a sex act on a driver while she smoked crack and drank a beer. Just be yourself is the worst advice you can give some people. Women in rural Florida love to be swept off their feet; it’s when you put them in the trunk they start to freak out.

The DEA blamed desert bike gangs for the rise in the manufacture and distribution of crystal meth in Los Angeles. Last night at the grocery store I think I was standing in line behind a crystal meth addict. He gave the cashier a big smile and the bar scanner picked it up as a pair of sauce pans.

Fox News aired a Census Bureau report bewailing the low birth rate and urging young adults to act on the laws of attraction and pair off. A poll now claims men rate a woman’s sense of humor, manners and intelligence ahead of her physical appearance. This explains why porn never caught on.

