OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, June 01
Weather  58.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Gov. Ducey signs $11.8 billion budget

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. (Ross D. Franklin/AP, file)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. (Ross D. Franklin/AP, file)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, For the Courier | azcapmedia
Originally Published: May 31, 2019 9:43 p.m.

PHOENIX — On paper, that $11.8 billion budget signed Friday by Gov. Doug Ducey is a somewhere north of 11 percent higher than what was adopted a year ago.

But there is less there in actual new spending than meets the eye.

It starts with a $271 million deposit into the state’s rainy day fund.

On top of that, lawmakers also set aside $190 million to pay off some debt the state incurred nearly a decade ago to balance the budget.

And the fact is that the budget for the current fiscal year that ends June 30 ended up being larger than the $10.4 billion adopted, what with additional spending.

Take away all that and you are in the neighborhood of 7 percent year-over-year increase.

None of that factors in population growth, which was 1.6 percent in 2018 -- the newest numbers won’t be in for a few more months.

And then there is inflation.

George Hammond, economist at the University of Arizona Eller College of Management, said the most recent figure nationally was 2.4 percent. But even that may be misleading.

He said for the western part of the country inflation weighed in at 3.3 percent. And for the Phoenix metro area the figure was 4.2 percent.

And there is something else to consider when looking at the size of the budget.

In the 2010 fiscal year the state’s operating expenditures were $9.9 billion.

It’s true that that figure dropped pretty steadily through the rest of the recession, down as low as $8.3 billion, as lawmakers scrambled to cut expenses as the bottom dropped out of the revenue side of the equation.

But it also means that the newly adopted $11.8 billion state budget — even with the money used to pay off debt and put into the bank — is less than 20 percent higher than it was a decade ago. That is 2 percent a year, not counting inflation.

There’s another reason that the $11.8 billion figure is not a true indication of the growth of government, at least not going forward.

It includes more than $500 million of one-time expenditures, money the state is allocating — but with no promise to keep it up in the future.

Consider state universities.

What lawmakers approved as base spending is no different than last year. But they did agree to a one-time $35 million infusion for the schools — $18.9 million for Arizona State University, $9.4 million for University of Arizona and $6.7 million for Northern Arizona University -- to use as they want, but with no promise that the dollars will keep flowing in future years.

Lawmakers also provided $62.8 million for public schools for repairs for the coming year. But they have refused to put dollars into a fund that schools are supposed to get, according to a formula, to stay ahead of problems before they get big and expensive.

And even some of the dollars being allocated for health care, like $1.5 million for the Benson and Northern Cochise hospitals and $700,000 for a primary care clinic in Colorado City, are one-time infusions.

There are some other odds and ends in the spending plan.

One of the more unusual is a requirement for the state to withhold funds from Flagstaff for the additional costs incurred by providers of services to the disabled because that city’s minimum wage is higher than the current $11 state minimum, a figure that goes to $12 next year. By contrast, Flagstaff already is at $12 and will go to $13 next year and eventually to $15.50.

But Sen. Sylvia Allen, R-Snowflake, inserted a footnote into the budget requiring Flagstaff to pay just $150,000 this coming year. The state will match it with $300,000 with the idea of drawing down additional federal dollars.

Allen told Capitol Media Services, however, this is a one-time deal.

“It is not fair for the rest of the taxpayers to have to come up with money,’’ she said. But Allen said she hopes the one-time reprieve coupled with the threat of future higher costs might pressure Flagstaff residents to reconsider the city’s minimum wage ordinance.

Also in the spending plan is $20 million for Pinal County farmers to drill new wells to tap into groundwater to replace the allocation of Colorado River water they are losing as part of the drought contingency plan.

The farmers say they -- or at least their irrigation districts -- are entitled to the groundwater. And they say the dollars, on top of $9 million already provided by the state, should be reimbursed if they get an anticipated federal grant.

None of that has sat well with the Sierra Club which questions the advisability of increasing groundwater pumping in an area where there already is some evidence of land subsidence.

There are some big-ticket items in the spending plan.

That includes nearly $165 million for the next step of the plan to increase average teacher salaries by 20 percent by the 2020-2021 school year. And then there’s an additional $68 million to restore money removed during the recession from the “district additional assistance’’ account, cash for books, buses and computers, though that still leaves schools about $130 million short of what they should be getting according to formula.

Overall K-12 education spending is estimated at $5.3 billion.

The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, the state’s Medicaid program, retains its title as taking the largest share of state tax dollars at nearly $1.8 billion. And that doesn’t count the more than $12 million from other sources, mainly federal funds.

And the cost of locking people up also is going up, with the budget for the state Department of Corrections now exceeding $1.1 billion.

On the other side of the ledger, most Arizonans should see lower income taxes, with changes in tax brackets, a bigger standard deduction and a new dependent credit. That is designed to offset changes in federal tax law that largely will hit those near the top of the income scale and the state’s decision to start collecting a sales tax on online sales.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Where the money in the state budget is heading
Governor’s budget plan focuses new cash on schools
Governor proposes increases for CPS, DPS, teachers
Republican lawmakers give final approval for $11.8B state budget
Governor proposes budget increases

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
01
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
01
Family Storytime
SUN
02
Prescott International Folkdancers
SUN
02
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
TUE
04
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries