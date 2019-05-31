Church News: Week of June 1

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott: Shabbat evening service at 6 p.m. Friday, preceded by our Oneg at 5:15 p.m. Saturday morning Torah service at 10 a.m., Parashat Bamidbar, Numbers 1:1 - 4:20. Call 928-708-0018 for details.

All are welcome to join Beit Torah Jewish Congregation, www.onetorah.org, at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, for Shabbat BeChukotai study lunch discussion on choosing blessings. We observe Yom Yerushalayim [Jerusalem Day] on Sunday, June 2; Rosh Chodesh (new month) Sivan on June 4; and Shavuot, June 9-10. Call 928-237-0390, 928-227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Universal Healing Light Foundation, at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 2, First Sunday Inspirational Service, 450 W. Goodwin St., Prescott.

Join us for Dan Vega’s Inspiring Concert on Sunday, June 2, at noon. Wonderful Sedona-based singer/songwriter Dan Vega — www.danvegamusic.com — will perform his heartfelt and inspiring music at the Center for Spiritual Living, Prescott, 3755 Willow Creek Road, also performing during service at 10:30 a.m. Admission: voluntary “love offering” donation.

Tom and Christina Agostino, Folk Sessions musicians, show another facet of themselves at the 11 a.m. service on June 2 at Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Through song, story and meditations they will share the tranquility and peace that comes from being still and exploring the wisdom that lies within us.

What Now? First Things First - Acts 1:12-26. In the text for June 2, the disciples were “on their own” for the first time after Jesus’ return to the Father. “All these with one accord were devoting themselves to prayer.” 10 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion, Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, 928-636-9533, savinggracelutherancvaz.org.

Unity of Prescott — Come and discover the God of your own heart. 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850; office@unityprescott.org — Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m.; youth program at 11 a.m. The Rev Terrence Padgett welcomes you. We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

On Sunday, June 2, at 10 a.m., the Sunday morning topic is “Who was the Prodigal Son?” at Granite Peak U.U. Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott. The Rev. Terry Cummings will explore the complex relationships and systems that can make families messy. Casual dress, kids’ classes, staffed nursery, lending library, coffee, tea and snacks. Love is the doctrine of this congregation.

Coffee with a cop — Join us in our community to ask questions and get to know our wonderful law enforcement officers and socialize over coffee and doughnuts at Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Drive from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 4.

Trinity Presbyterian Church Ignite Youth spaghetti dinner and bake sale. $5 per plate and dessert auction fundraiser on Sunday, June 9, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at 630 Park Ave., Prescott, in the Grace Mitchell Fellowship Hall. Come support our youth.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St. in Prescott, will host an art fair — “A Celebration of God’s Gift of Art” — from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 15. All artwork and crafts will be by local artists. A free event. All are welcome. Call 928-445-4555 for more information.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Blood Drive, 2000 Shepherds Lane in Prescott on Thursday June 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Visit Bloodhero.com to register and use sponsor code: StLukesEC or call Charlotte, 928-350-8475.

Take a walk around downtown plaza at Cortez Street across from the courthouse. That’s Solid Rock Christian Fellowship main church, 148 S. Marina St., one block east in Prescott. We have Bible-based worship on Sundays 8:45 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and spirited classes for adult seniors with coffee and snacks following 8:45 a.m. service.

There are still openings available in American Lutheran Church’s MusicStart, an instrumental program for students entering grades 3-8, June 10-July 3, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Curriculum includes daily instrument lessons; theory and ear training; hand chimes and rhythmic drumming. Beginning piano, violin and cello for grades 3-6; wind instruments for grades 4-6.

