Calendar of Events: June 1-6, 2019

Saturday, June 1

Friends of the Chino Valley Public Library, summer book sale, special priced fiction, 1020 Palomino Chino Valley.

Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers running model trains, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Gateway Mall near the play area. Magic/Mystery Trolley for you to enjoy.

Summer Reading Blast Off, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Prescott.

National Trails Day work day and picnic, 8 a.m. to noon, Prescott National Forest, Woodchute Trailhead. Take Forest Road 106 north from the Summit on Highway 89A. Come prepared with long sleeves, long pants, eye protection, and sturdy work boots. Leather gloves and hard hats are provided; bike and other riding helmets are acceptable. Registration is required.jason.a.williams@usda.gov or 928-777-2220.

United Animal Friends “Kitten Kaboodle” adoption event, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Petco in Prescott. 928-778-2924, www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org.

Saturday Night Talk Series — Walking the Path: Spiritual Process and the Gurdjieff Work, 7 p.m., Vigraha Gallery, Courtyard Bldg., 115 E. Goodwin St., Prescott. $5 donation.

Experience the Sound of Soul, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. https://eckankarblog.org/sound-of-soul/HU, 877-300-4949.

Prehistoric pit houses at Willow Lake Heritage Park open from 10 a.m. to noon. located next to the parking lot by the bathroom above the boat ramp parking lot. A docent from the local archaeology society will be on hand to answer questions and show a few artifacts.

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. Through Oct. 26.

Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Prescott Gateway Mall, #120 (near Dillard’s). www.gmihc19.org. info@gmihc19.org. www.facebook.com/gmihc19.

Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum, Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included with admission, no reservations necessary.

Sunday, June 2

Prescott Antique Show & Vintage Market, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Prescott Rodeo Grounds, 840 Rodeo Drive, Prescott. Admission $3. Free parking. www.prescottantiqueshow.com.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours “Where It All Began” 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Prescott Origami Fanatics: The Triangle Base, 1:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Paper is provided. All ages.

Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Doors open at noon, games start 1:30 p.m.

Monday, June 3

The Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild meeting, 7 p.m., Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive just past North Civic Drive, Prescott Valley. The guest speaker will be The Featherweight Doctor. Free, refreshments provided. Karen, 928-830-2565.

Windows 10, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, 18 and older. 928-759-3040.

A Universe of Art, 10:15 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Tuesday, June 4

The Northern AZ Climate Change Alliance community program on solar energy, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Prescott Public Library Founders Suite, 215 E. Goodwin St., Prescott. Kari.NAZCCA@gmail.com or call 928-899-4388.

Buying and selling on eBay, noon to 2 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, 18 and older. 928-759-3040.

A Universe of Crafts, 1 to 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Toddler storytime, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and fingerplays with plenty of parent and child interaction. For toddlers and their grownups.

Technology Help Hour, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Wednesday, June 5

Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center to hold blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Elks Performing Arts Center, Crystal Hall, third floor, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott. To schedule an appointment visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code elkstheatre, or call 800-Red-Cross, 800-733-2767.

YavaButtons Club meeting, 9 a.m. in Room 3 at Stepping Stones Coffee House, 2nd Street, Prescott Valley. Meetings include presentations on the collection, history, and preservation of clothing buttons. Public invited. 928-443-9831.

Prescott Coin Club meeting, 7 p.m., POA Building at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail in Prescott Country Club, Dewey. 928-772-7144.

U.S. Citizenship classes, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.

Web chatting: FaceTime, Skype, Google Due and Hangouts, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, 18 and older. 928-759-3040.

Thursday, June 6

Dewey-Humboldt Library Book Store “Getting to Know You Afternoon” on the first Thursday of each month. Enjoy drinks and treats and casual conversations. This week features Mysteries at $1 for hardbacks and 25 cents for paperbacks. Come any time between noon and 4 p.m. Located at 12980 Prescott St. in Humboldt. 928-632-5049.

“Reflections on Grief – Its Precious Treasures,” Adult Care Services Senior Connection, noon to 1 p.m, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott. 928-778-3747.

Prescott Stamp Club meeting and auction, 12:45 p.m., Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott. 928-445-1673 or dwayne@yfplan.com.

A Universe of Song with Mister Jim, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

U.S. Citizenship classes, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.

You Too! Mentor training, 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Training on iPads with hearing and vision accessibility apps. To register, contact the Ask a Librarian Desk at 928-777-1526 or ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov.

Arizona Attorney General’s Prescott Satellite Office, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Volunteers assist with consumer fraud complaint, civil rights complaint and questions regarding scams, consumer fraud, life care planning and other issues. 602-542-2123 or CommunityServices@AZAG.gov.