OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, May 31
Weather  77.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

2 Prescott Police officers receive life-saving awards
Officers successfully applied their training during medical emergency

Police Chief Debora Black, left, poses with officers Chad Beyea and Nicholas Cerda. (Prescott Police Department/Courtesy photo)

Police Chief Debora Black, left, poses with officers Chad Beyea and Nicholas Cerda. (Prescott Police Department/Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: May 31, 2019 10:44 a.m.

Prescott Police Department (PPD) officers Chad Beyea and Nicholas Cerda were presented Life Saving Awards on Wednesday, May 29, for taking quick and effective measures during a medical emergency earlier this spring.

On the morning of April 4, 2019, Beyea and Cerda were dispatched to a residence in Prescott due to report of a 74-year-old man with an apparent accidental gunshot wound to his upper thigh, according to a PPD news release.

The officers found the victim lying in the living room of the residence, bleeding heavily from the wound, the release states. Beyea quickly applied direct pressure to the wound while Cerda retrieved a tourniquet from his medical kit.

The tourniquet was applied above the wound and appeared to have stopped the bleeding, the release states. The officers continued to apply pressure to the wound until relieved by responding medical personnel. Prescott Fire Department personnel confirmed that the tourniquet was applied appropriately and effectively to the victim.

The victim was transported to Yavapai Regional Medical Center and later flown to Honor Health Deer Valley Medical Center for further treatment.

When he got to the medical center, he was immediately assessed by their trauma team and was deemed to be stable “in large part due to the application of the tourniquet,” Trauma Medical Director Joseph Sucher told officers. “We have no doubt that due to the nature of injury and the medication the patient was on, that the application of the tourniquet was a lifesaving measure.”

“All Prescott Police Officers are equipped with Individual First Aid Kits and trained on the proper application of tourniquets,” PPD spokesperson Corey Kasun said. “We are extremely proud of both Officer Beyea and Officer Cerda for their quick thinking and lifesaving actions during the course of this incident.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

PVPD Lifesaving Award recognizes actions of Frost, Brown at separate accident scenes
Officers awarded Lifesaving Ribbon, Medal of Valor, Police Star
Update: Prescott man identified as suspect in officer-involved shooting
Prescott Police honors team members in annual ceremony
Woman arrested, accused of stabbing boyfriend

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
31
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
01
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
01
Family Storytime
SUN
02
Prescott International Folkdancers
SUN
02
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries