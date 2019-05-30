Wheels in Motion: Prescott schools to see new bus routes, schedules

Prescott Unified School District is changing its bus protocols along with school start and finish times for the coming school year.

The reason: to enhance safety and answer a bus driver shortage.

The new schedules and routes will mean that elementary school children and high schoolers will be riding on the same buses and students at Granite Mountain and the middle school will ride together. This change will not impact special education students.

School officials said this plan was rolled out to all the schools a week before the summer break commenced. Officials say they received minimal, if any, complaints.

Administrators explained that high school and elementary-age children have ridden together in past years, and often parents appreciate the older students’ presence as potential role models.

In the 16 years he has been a Prescott administrator, including as an elementary principal, Chief Financial Officer Brian Moore said he was always impressed with high schoolers taking on a leadership role when required to share bus routes with the district’s youngest students.

The elementary children will have assigned seats in the front of the bus with the high schoolers grouped in the back with at least a set of seats between the sections, Moore advised.

“When the older students are put in a position to model behavior, and there is an expectation that they will set the example, they rise to the occasion,” said the former Taylor Hicks Elementary principal. “Kids rise to the expectations we set for them.”

A big reason for the switch is a state and national bus driver shortage, Moore said. This plan will allow for 19 routes with revised school schedules that will also enhance safety for parent picking up or dropping students. He said that will be particularly beneficial at neighboring Abia Judd Elementary and Granite Mountain School located on Williamson Valley Road near the Iron Springs Road intersection.

The new schedule and routes will also reduce the time the youngest children must spend on buses, Moore and his fellow administrators said. The previous routes could require children to be on buses for up to 90 minutes, they said.

The goal with shorter routes is to reduce those times to between 15 minutes and 45 minutes, they said.

Under the new schedule, the elementary schools will begin at 8:05 a.m. and end at 2:20 p.m. Early release on Wednesdays will be at 1:20 p.m.

Granite Mountain will begin at 8:15 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. with early release on Wednesdays at 1 p.m.

Mile High Middle School will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 2:45 p.m. with early release on Wednesdays at 12:45 a.m.

Prescott High School will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 2:29 p.m. On Wednesdays, the high school end time is actually six minutes later.

Abia Judd Elementary Principal Stephanie Hillig, who over the past 13 years has served as a principal at all levels, agrees.

She said she is not concerned about elementary and high schoolers together because she thinks they will blend well. The younger students look up to the older students and the older ones will look out for the younger ones, she said.

In her years at the high school when this arrangement was in place, Hillig said she recalled only one time when she had to revoke a female student’s privilege because her behavior was not suitable for the audience.

State-of-the art bus security cameras — front, back and middle with video and audio recordings — also enable administrators to expeditiously address and correct any bus behavior issues, Moore said. Though public school districts are required to provide bus transportation, Moore said it is still a privilege that can, and will be, revoked if abused any student.

Prescott Education Foundation President Krista Carman, who has five young children, said she has no qualms about the bus pairings because she has “great faith and belief in our high school students.”

“I believe them to be great role models for our younger kids, for the most part,” Carman said. “For those who may not be, I have great faith in the staff of PUSD to monitor closely and report any concerning behaviors or issues.”

Bus scheduling and safety is always a complicated matter, Moore said. This schedule and route arrangement was carefully vetted, and it can and will be revised if deemed necessary, he said.

Parents with any concerns are urged to contact their school principals, Moore said.

“There’s never going to be a solution that is ideal for everyone,” Moore said.

