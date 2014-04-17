Tobin steps down from Corporation Commission; Ducey appoints him to director of Department of Administration
Updated as of Thursday, May 30, 2019 10:38 AM
PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey announced on Thursday, May 30, the appointment of former Arizona Speaker of the House Andy Tobin as Director of the Arizona Department of Administration.
Tobin has resigned from his elected position on the Arizona Corporation Commission.
“I’m thrilled to be able to bring Andy back into our administration,” Ducey stated in a news release. “His passion for public service is unmatched and his understanding of state regulatory and administrative policy will serve the Department of Administration well as we continue to streamline and improve government.
"From his experience in the private sector, to serving as Speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives during the depths of the Great Recession, to leading several agencies in my administration, Andy has the know-how and the passion to lead this important agency."
Tobin, R-Paulden, said: “I’m honored that Governor Ducey has entrusted me with this important role. I am excited to hit the ground running and get started working with the team at ADOA and throughout state government to best serve the taxpayers and the people of Arizona.”
Before Tobin's appointment to the Commission in 2015, he served as the director of the Arizona Department of Insurance and the interim director of the Arizona Department of Financial Institutions. Prior to those appointments, he served as director of the Arizona Department of Weights and Measures, where he was instrumental in consolidating that department to increase efficiencies and save taxpayer dollars, the news release stated.
Tobin also owned and operated a Farmers Insurance agency for six years and more recently owned his own employee benefits company. He was also CEO of a local aerospace company employing 200 people for three years until 2003.
From 2006 to 2015, Tobin represented Arizona District 1, which includes the Prescott area, in the state House, serving as Majority Whip, Majority Leader and eventually Speaker of the House from 2011 to 2015.
Tobin was elected the National President of the United States Junior Chamber of Commerce from 1988 to 1989. In that capacity, he served as an ex-officio board member of the Muscular Dystrophy Association, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and the Hugh O’Brian Foundation.
The Department of Administration provides business services and oversees state employees and benefits.
Ducey thanked Elizabeth Thorson "for her continued service to the people of our state, and for stepping up to serve as interim director (of the ADOA). Elizabeth will continue to be a key and important part of our team.”
Ducey, later Thursday morning, appointed as Tobin's replacement on the ACC former Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce CEO Lea Marquez Peterson.
“I want to thank Lea Marquez Peterson for answering this call to public service,” Ducey said. “Lea brings a unique and important voice to Arizona’s Corporation Commission. Lea is extensively involved in the Southern Arizona community, having led the largest Latino business organization in Arizona, and brings decades of leadership experience that has earned her bipartisan accolades. As an entrepreneur, she knows firsthand the challenges businesses face navigating a complex government bureaucracy, and will bring a fresh perspective on the commission. I’m grateful for her willingness to serve.”
This shift on the commission comes at a time when the ACC is boosting pressure on the state's largest utility, Arizona Public Service, the Associated Press reported.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Off to the Races: Arizona Downs celebrates grand opening with Memorial Day weekend meet
- Pursuit ends after suspect drives stolen car over cliff near Prescott, DPS says
- Police identify 2 people injured in Prescott motorcycle accident; listed in critical condition
- Amazing Places: Iron King Trail, Prescott Valley
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- ‘Buckle Up’ campaign leads to arrests in Prescott, recovery of stolen firearms
- Need2Know: SMARTgirls consignment shop; Dutch Bros in Prescott; and Sunsplash Pools & Spas brings Bullfrog spas
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Update: Suspect still at large in Prescott Valley bank heist, FBI assisting on case
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
THU
30
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
31
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
01
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
01
|
Family Storytime
|
SUN
02
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...