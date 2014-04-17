Tobin steps down from Corporation Commission; Ducey appoints him to director of Department of Administration

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey announced on Thursday, May 30, the appointment of former Arizona Speaker of the House Andy Tobin as Director of the Arizona Department of Administration.

Tobin has resigned from his elected position on the Arizona Corporation Commission.

“I’m thrilled to be able to bring Andy back into our administration,” Ducey stated in a news release. “His passion for public service is unmatched and his understanding of state regulatory and administrative policy will serve the Department of Administration well as we continue to streamline and improve government.

"From his experience in the private sector, to serving as Speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives during the depths of the Great Recession, to leading several agencies in my administration, Andy has the know-how and the passion to lead this important agency."

Tobin, R-Paulden, said: “I’m honored that Governor Ducey has entrusted me with this important role. I am excited to hit the ground running and get started working with the team at ADOA and throughout state government to best serve the taxpayers and the people of Arizona.”

Before Tobin's appointment to the Commission in 2015, he served as the director of the Arizona Department of Insurance and the interim director of the Arizona Department of Financial Institutions. Prior to those appointments, he served as director of the Arizona Department of Weights and Measures, where he was instrumental in consolidating that department to increase efficiencies and save taxpayer dollars, the news release stated.

Tobin also owned and operated a Farmers Insurance agency for six years and more recently owned his own employee benefits company. He was also CEO of a local aerospace company employing 200 people for three years until 2003.

From 2006 to 2015, Tobin represented Arizona District 1, which includes the Prescott area, in the state House, serving as Majority Whip, Majority Leader and eventually Speaker of the House from 2011 to 2015.

Tobin was elected the National President of the United States Junior Chamber of Commerce from 1988 to 1989. In that capacity, he served as an ex-officio board member of the Muscular Dystrophy Association, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and the Hugh O’Brian Foundation.

The Department of Administration provides business services and oversees state employees and benefits.

Ducey thanked Elizabeth Thorson "for her continued service to the people of our state, and for stepping up to serve as interim director (of the ADOA). Elizabeth will continue to be a key and important part of our team.”

Ducey, later Thursday morning, appointed as Tobin's replacement on the ACC former Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce CEO Lea Marquez Peterson.

“I want to thank Lea Marquez Peterson for answering this call to public service,” Ducey said. “Lea brings a unique and important voice to Arizona’s Corporation Commission. Lea is extensively involved in the Southern Arizona community, having led the largest Latino business organization in Arizona, and brings decades of leadership experience that has earned her bipartisan accolades. As an entrepreneur, she knows firsthand the challenges businesses face navigating a complex government bureaucracy, and will bring a fresh perspective on the commission. I’m grateful for her willingness to serve.”

This shift on the commission comes at a time when the ACC is boosting pressure on the state's largest utility, Arizona Public Service, the Associated Press reported.