Sierra Vista to end curbside recycling, open dropoff site
SIERRA VISTA — Sierra Vista will end curbside recycling on July 1 when it opens a new dropoff facility for use by residents of the southeastern Arizona city.
Officials say the changes will enable residents to continue to recycle while recognizing "realities in the current market," namely the reduced global demand for recycled materials.
The new facility will accept clean aluminum and steel cans, corrugated cardboard, and plastic containers with the numbers 1 or 2.
Darrin Stensby, the city's refuse supervisor, said items dropped off at the new facility will be sorted by hand to avoid mixing types of recycled material.
According to Stensby, that will make the city's recycling product more marketable.
That's become a major concern for many municipalities nationwide because of China's recent refusal to take America's trash.
