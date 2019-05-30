OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, May 30
Weather  72.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Sierra Vista to end curbside recycling, open dropoff site

Sierra Vista will end curbside recycling on July 1 when it opens a new dropoff facility for use by residents of the southeastern Arizona city. (Courier stock photo)

Sierra Vista will end curbside recycling on July 1 when it opens a new dropoff facility for use by residents of the southeastern Arizona city. (Courier stock photo)

Originally Published: May 30, 2019 2:54 p.m.

SIERRA VISTA — Sierra Vista will end curbside recycling on July 1 when it opens a new dropoff facility for use by residents of the southeastern Arizona city.

Officials say the changes will enable residents to continue to recycle while recognizing "realities in the current market," namely the reduced global demand for recycled materials.

The new facility will accept clean aluminum and steel cans, corrugated cardboard, and plastic containers with the numbers 1 or 2.

Darrin Stensby, the city's refuse supervisor, said items dropped off at the new facility will be sorted by hand to avoid mixing types of recycled material.

According to Stensby, that will make the city's recycling product more marketable.

That's become a major concern for many municipalities nationwide because of China's recent refusal to take America's trash.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Market forces put America's recycling industry in the dumps
City's glass recycling reinstatement keeps 1,000 extra tons out of landfill
City of Prescott glass recycling set to begin next week
City curbside recycling will accept glass as of July 1
Sorting out recycling programs: Which ones work best?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
30
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
31
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
01
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
01
Family Storytime
SUN
02
Prescott International Folkdancers
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries