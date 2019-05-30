Prescott in Brief: Kindness Craze Challenge at Gateway Mall on June 8
The public is invited to a celebration and fundraiser encouraging kids and teens ages 5-18 to sign up and participate in a two-week challenge focused on lending a hand to others through acts of kindness.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 8, at Goods from the Garden at Gateway Mall, 3250 Gateway Blvd., Suite 516, in Prescott.
Participants will have a chance to win a variety of prizes. Free food will be provided by Thumb Butte Medical Center, with music by Smoke & Mirrors.
Youth sign up to positively impact their own lives and the lives of those around them with everyday helpfulness, positivity and an act of service. Friends and family can support these young people in their efforts, and all donations will go toward Kind Defined to continue programming.
To learn more and register, go to www.kinddefined.com or contact Kara Peterson, executive director, at 928-582-1012 or kinddefined@gmail.com.
SR 169 lane closures between I-17 and SR 69 start Sunday
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for lane closures on north- and southbound State Route 169 (Cherry Road) between the junction with Interstate 17 (milepost 15) and the junction with SR 69 (milepost 1) while a pavement repair project is underway.
Work is scheduled to occur from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, June 2, through Tuesday, June 4.
Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
For more information, call 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.
Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
