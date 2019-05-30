Now Showing: May 31-June 6

Movies playing at Harkins Theatres, 7202 Pav Way, Prescott Valley (Highway 69 between Glassford Hill and Lake Valley roads), as of press time. 928-775-7444; www.harkins.com.

(NEW) GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS – Members of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species-thought to be mere myths-rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity's very existence hanging in the balance. Stars Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, Aisha Hinds, O’Shea Jackson Jr., David Strathaim, Ken Watanabe, Zhang Ziyi. PG-13 – fantasy, sci-fi.

(NEW) ROCKETMAN – An epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years. Stars Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard. R – drama, biography.

(NEW) MA – A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party in the basement of her home. But there are some house rules: One of the kids has to stay sober, don't curse, and never go upstairs. They must also refer to her as Ma. But as Ma's hospitality starts to curdle into obsession, what began as a teenage dream turns into a terrorizing nightmare, and Ma's place goes from the best place in town to the worst place on Earth. Stars Octavia Spencer. R – thriller, horror.

Also showing:

ALADDIN – Young Aladdin embarks on a magical adventure after finding a lamp that releases a wisecracking genie. Stars Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen. PG – fantasy, romance.

BOOKSMART – Academic overachievers Amy and Molly thought keeping their noses to the grindstone gave them a leg up on their high school peers. But on the eve of graduation, the best friends suddenly realize that they may have missed out on the special moments of their teenage years. Determined to make up for lost time, the girls decide to cram four years of not-to-be missed fun into one night -- a chaotic adventure that no amount of book smarts could prepare them for. Stars Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Jessica Williams, Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Jason Sudeikis. R – comedy.

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 – PARABELLUM – After gunning down a member of the High Table – the shadowy international assassin's guild – legendary hit man John Wick finds himself stripped of the organization's protective services. Now stuck with a $14 million bounty on his head, Wick must fight his way through the streets of New York as he becomes the target of the world's most ruthless killers. Stars Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane. R – thriller, mystery.

POKÉMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU – Ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son, Tim, to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry's former Pokémon partner, wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth Detective Pikachu. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to work together, as Tim is the only human who can talk with Pikachu, they join forces to unravel the tangled mystery. Stars Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Suki Waterhouse, Omar Chaparro, Chris Geere, Ken Watanabe, Bill Nighy. PG – fantasy, mystery.

POMS – Martha, a woman who moves into a retirement community, starts a cheerleading squad with her fellow residents, Sheryl, Olive, and Alice, proving that it is never too late to follow your dreams.Stars Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver, Pam Grier, Celia Weston, Alisha Boe, Phylis Somerville, Charlie Tahan, Bruce McGill, Rhea Perlman.

THE HUSTLE – Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson star as female scam artists, one low rent and the other high class, who team up to take down the dirty rotten men who have wronged them. Stars Hathaway, Wilson, Alex Sharp, Dean Norris. PG-13 – comedy.

TOLKIEN – As a young student, J.R.R. Tolkien finds love, friendship and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts. These early life experiences soon inspire Tolkien to write the classic fantasy novels "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings." Stars Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins, Colm Meaney, Derek Jacobi. PG-13 – drama, fantasy.

EL CHICANO – When LAPD Detective Diego Hernandez is assigned a career-making case investigating a vicious cartel, he uncovers links to his brother's supposed suicide and a turf battle that's about to swallow his neighborhood. Torn between playing by the book and seeking justice, he resurrects the masked street legend El Chicano. Now, out to take down his childhood buddy turned gang boss, he sets off a bloody war to defend his city and avenge his brother's murder. Stars Jose Pablo Cantillo, Tom Carey, David Castenada, Raúl Castillo. R – drama.

LONG SHOT – Fred Flarsky is a gifted and free-spirited journalist who has a knack for getting into trouble. Charlotte Field is one of the most influential women in the world – a smart, sophisticated and accomplished politician. When Fred unexpectedly runs into Charlotte, he soon realizes that she was his former baby sitter and childhood crush. When Charlotte decides to make a run for the presidency, she impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter -- much to the dismay of her trusted advisers. Stars Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron, O’Shea Jackson Jr. Andy Serkis, June Diane Raphael, Bob Odenkirk, Alexander Skarsgård. R – romance, comedy.

UGLYDOLLS – In the adorably different town of Uglyville, weirdness is celebrated, strangeness is special and beauty is embraced as more than meets the eye. After traveling to the other side of a mountain, Moxy and her UglyDoll friends discover Perfection – a town where more conventional dolls receive training before entering the real world to find the love of a child. Soon, the UglyDolls learn what it means to be different – ultimately realizing that they don't have to be perfect to be amazing. Stars Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Blake Shelton, Wang Leehorn, Pitbull, Wanda Sykes, Gabriel Iglesias, Emma Roberts, Bobe Rexha, Charli XCX, Lizzo. PG – fantasy, adventure.

AVENGERS: ENDGAME – Adrift in space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply starts to dwindle. Meanwhile, the remaining Avengers – Thor, Black Widow, Captain America and Bruce Banner -- must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos – the evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe. Stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillian, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, Josh Brolin. PG-13 – fantasy, science fiction.

BREAKTHROUGH – Breakthrough is based on the inspirational true story of one mother’s unfaltering love in the face of impossible odds. When Joyce Smith’s adopted son John falls through an icy Missouri lake, all hope seems lost. But as John lies lifeless, Joyce refuses to give up. Her steadfast belief inspires those around her to continue to pray for John’s recovery, even in the face of every case history and scientific prediction. From producer DeVon Franklin (Miracles from Heaven) and adapted for the screen by Grant Nieporte (Seven Pounds) from Joyce Smith’s own book, BREAKTHROUGH is an enthralling reminder that faith and love can create a mountain of hope, and sometimes even a miracle. Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas, Topher Grace, Mike Colter, Marcel Ruiz, Sam Trammel, Dennis Haysbert. PG – drama.

THE CURSE OF LA LLORONA – In 1970s Los Angeles, the legendary ghost La Llorona is stalking the night -- and the children. Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother, a social worker and her own kids are drawn into a frightening supernatural realm. Their only hope of surviving La Llorona's deadly wrath is a disillusioned priest who practices mysticism to keep evil at bay. Stars Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz, Patricia Velásquez. R – horror, mystery.

PENGUINS – An Adélie penguin named Steve joins millions of fellow males in the icy Antarctic spring on a quest to build a suitable nest, find a life partner and start a family. None of it comes easily for him, especially considering he's targeted by everything from killer whales to leopard seals, who unapologetically threaten his happily ever after. Stars Steve the Adélie penguin. G – documentary.

SHAZAM! – We all have a superhero inside of us – it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In 14-year-old Billy Batson's case, all he needs to do is shout out one word to transform into the adult superhero Shazam. Still a kid at heart, Shazam revels in the new version of himself by doing what any other teen would do – have fun while testing out his newfound powers. But he'll need to master them quickly before the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana can get his hands on Shazam's magical abilities. Stars Zachary Levi, Mark Strong, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Djimon Hounsou. PG-13 – science fiction, fantasy.

CAPTAIN MARVEL – Captain Marvel gets caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Benning, Clark Gregg, Jude Law. PG-13 – fantasy, science fiction.

THE MUSTANG – A violent convict is given the chance to participate in a rehabilitation therapy program centered around the training of wild mustangs. Stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Jason Mitchell, Gideon Adlon, Connie Britton, Bruce Dern. R – drama.