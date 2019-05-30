OFFERS
Murphy hits RBI single in 10th, Rockies beat Arizona 11-10
MLB

Colorado Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon (24) throws to first base, after forcing out Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed (13) at second, for a double play in the second inning of a game in Denver, Thursday, May 30, 2019. (Joe Mahoney/AP)

Colorado Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon (24) throws to first base, after forcing out Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed (13) at second, for a double play in the second inning of a game in Denver, Thursday, May 30, 2019. (Joe Mahoney/AP)

MICHAEL KELLY, Associated Press
Originally Published: May 30, 2019 11:14 p.m.

DENVER — Daniel Murphy didn’t see where he hit the ball, but the cheers from the Coors Field fans let him know the Colorado Rockies pulled out another dramatic victory.

Murphy hit an RBI single in the 10th inning to lead Colorado to an 11-10 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

The Rockies swept the four-game series and extended their winning streak to five games. Colorado’s last four wins at home have come on walk-offs by different players.

“It’s been really remarkable. It’s been a testament to this team,” Murphy said. “It’s as resilient a group I’ve ever been a part of.”

The four walk-off wins are the most in a single homestand in franchise history, and the Rockies had to rally Thursday after trailing 10-8 in the eighth.

Trevor Story started the winning rally when reached on a one-out double off Yoshihisa Hirano (0-2) and moved to third on a groundout by David Dahl. Arizona intentionally walked Nolan Arenado, and Murphy lined a single to left that scored Story.

“I didn’t know where it was, but I heard the crowd and they seemed excited so I thought I needed to touch first base after that,” Murphy said.

Murphy finished with three hits and three RBIs, and Story tied a career-high with four hits. Seunghwan Oh (3-1) pitched the top of the 10th and got the win.

Eduardo Escobar, Christian Walker and pitcher Taylor Clarke hit home runs for Arizona, which failed to hold the late lead and dropped its fourth straight.

“You can point to about 20 things that didn’t go right,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “All you can do is close out the game, pack up everything and come on home.”

Colorado overcame another poor start by Kyle Freeland to build an 8-5 lead on homers by Dahl and Ryan McMahon and two RBIs each from Murphy and Tony Wolters, but the bullpen faltered and Arizona sent 10 men to the plate in the eighth.

Escobar’s two-run homer off Mike Dunn made it 8-7, and Bryan Shaw coughed up the rest of the lead. Adam Jones, who had three hits, singled and scored when Walker’s single to center went under the glove of Yonathan Daza. Nick Ahmed doubled and Carson Kelly singled to put the Diamondbacks ahead 10-8.

Ian Desmond led off the eighth with a homer and Arenado singled to drive in Story and tie the game at 10-all.

“We put the pressure on them right from the start,” said Kelly, who had his second straight three-hit game. “And then we weren’t able to execute.”

Each team scored three times in the first inning, and neither starter made it beyond the third inning.

Freeland, who won 17 games last season and finished fourth in the NL Cy Young voting, is 0-3 in his last seven starts. He allowed five runs in three innings, and his ERA rose to 7.13.

GOOD DECISION

Arenado is 12 of 27 with four home runs in the last week and extended his hitting streak to 10 games on Thursday. So, when Lovullo intentionally walked him in the 10th, Murphy didn’t take offense. He praised the move.

“Nolan’s probably one of the most dangerous guys on the planet right now so it was a good play,” Murphy said. “I would do that every single time. You sleep better at night having Nolan not beat you is a good way to describe it. The way he’s swinging the bat, he’s going to hit .400 on the month. He’s banging right now. It’s a reasonable decision for them to make. Fortunately, I was able to come through.”

Murphy has heated up after missing much the first three weeks of April with a fractured finger. He was hitting .200 entering the homestand and is 9 of 24 with four RBIs in the last seven games.

“I don’t think we’ve seen the best of Murphy,” manager Bud Black said. “He hasn’t hit his stride.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Wade Davis, on the 10-day injured list with an oblique strain, threw a bullpen session Thursday morning.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: Lovullo announced after the game that RHP Jon Duplantier (1-0, 2.25) will get his first major league start when Arizona opens three-game series against the New York Mets on Friday.

Rockies: RHP German Marquez (5-2, 3.56) gets the start to begin a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

