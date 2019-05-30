KornUkopia Calendar: May 31-June 9

Ongoing

Prescott Center for the Arts “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 31-June 1; Thursday, June 6 through Saturday, June 8; and Thursday, June 13 through Saturday, June 15; 2 p.m. Sundays, June 2, 9 and 16. Main Stage, 208 N. Marina St. Tickets are $27 for adults, $25 for seniors and $20 for youth, available on www.pca-az.net or at the door.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Ask Dr. Ruth,” 4 p.m. Friday, May 31 through Monday, June 3; 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, June 4-5. Tickets are $12, $10 for students and $9 for film festival members. www.sedonafilmfestival.org. 928-282-1177.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Storm Boy,” 7 p.m. Saturday June 1 through Monday, June 3; 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, June 4-5. Tickets are $12, $10 for students and $9 for film festival members. www.sedonafilmfestival.org. 928-282-1177.

Prescott Film Festival, Friday, June 7 through Saturday, June 15, Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Admission is $13 for adults, $7 for students, $110 for a 10-pack of General Admission Vouchers, $280 for a platinum pass, $175 for an all film pass, $80 for opening weekend or closing weekend passes, $75 for gourmet dinner and film and $45 for wine-tasting and film. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

“Matilda – the Musical,” 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, June 6-8, Hillside Community Church, 937 Ruth St. Tickets are $15. 928-642-5463.

Territorial Days Arts & Crafts Show, 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 8-9, courthouse plaza.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “42nd Street: The Musical,” 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 7-8; 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, June 11-12, Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. Tickets are $15 or $12.50 for students and film festival members. www.sedonafilmfestival.org. 928-282-1177

Sedona International Film Festival presents “The Mustang,” 7 p.m. Friday through Saturday, June 7-9; 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, June 11-13, Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. Tickets are $12, $10 for students and $9 for film festival members. www.sedonafilmfestival.org. 928-282-1177.

Friday, May 31

Star talk at Acker Park, located near downtown at the south end of Virginia Avenue. This free, one-hour program begins at 8:30 p.m. Learn to identify the spring constellations, ancient myths about the stars and modern astronomical discoveries. 928-717-6014.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Free chamber music concert, 6:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 216 E Gurley St., Prescott. The Manzanita String Quartet presents Mendelssohn E-flat major, opus 12; plus Prière (from Suite Gothique) by Boëllmann (organ) and a piano/organ duet. All are welcome. Facebook.com/manzanitasq.

Carvin Jones Band, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calllng 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Hamfest 2019, 7 a.m. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, 3700 Willow Creek Road, 928-775-4690.

Thumb Butte Quilter’s presents Sisters of the Thread Quilt Show, 9 a.m., Prescott High School, 1050 N. Ruth St. $5 admission. 928-237-1576.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Our Stories Ourselves: Performing Wellness,” 7:30 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. Tickets are $10. www.sedonafilmfestival.org. 928-282-1177.

Saturday, June 1

Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum, Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included with admission, no reservations necessary.

National Trails Day work day and picnic, 8 a.m. to noon, Prescott National Forest, Woodchute Trailhead. Take Forest Road 106 north from the summit on Highway 89A; come prepared with long sleeves, long pants, eye protection, and sturdy work boots. Leather gloves and hard hats are provided, bike and other riding helmets are acceptable. Registration is required. jason.a.williams@usda.gov or 928-777-2220.

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. (Through Oct. 26).

Garth Live! – Tribute to Garth Brooks, 7:30 p.m., Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. Tickets start at $25, www.findlaytoyotacenter.com.

One Stage Family Theatre presents “High School Musical 2,” 3 and 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $12, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Hamfest 2019, 7 a.m. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, 3700 Willow Creek Road, 928-775-4690.

Thumb Butte Quilter’s presents Sisters of the Thread Quilt Show, 9 a.m., Prescott High School, 1050 N. Ruth St. $5 admission. 928-237-1576.

Party in the Pines, 5 p.m., Prescott Mile High Middle School Football Field, 300 S. Granite St. $125 VIP, $30 in advance, $40 at the door, www.partyinthepinesprescott.com. 520-419-1867.

Jersey Lilly Saloon Day, 4 p.m., Jersey Lilly Saloon, 116 S. Montezuma St. 928-541-7854.

Saturday Night Talk Series. Walking the Path: Spiritual Process and the Gurdjieff Work, 7 p.m., Vigraha Gallery, Courtyard Bldg., 115 E. Goodwin St., Prescott. $5 donation.

Prehistoric pit houses at Willow Lake Heritage Park open from 10 a.m. to noon; located next to the parking lot by the bathroom above the boat ramp parking lot. A docent from the local archaeology society will be on hand to answer questions and show a few artifacts.

Sunday, June 2

Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Prescott Origami Fanatics: The Triangle Base, 1:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Paper is provided. All ages.

Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Doors open at noon, games start 1:30 p.m.

Prescott Antique Show & Vintage Market, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Prescott Rodeo Grounds, 840 Rodeo Drive, Prescott. Admission $3. Free parking. www.prescottantiqueshow.com.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Nureyev,” 4 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. Tickets are $12, $10 for students and $9 for film festival members. www.sedonafilmfestival.org. 928-282-1177.

Tuesday, June 4

A Universe of Craft 1 to 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Wednesday, June 5

YavaButtons Club meeting, 9 a.m. in Room 3 at Stepping Stones Coffee House, 2nd Street, Prescott Valley. Meetings include presentations on the collection, history, and preservation of clothing buttons. Public invited. 928-443-9831.

Prescott Coin Club meeting, 7 p.m., POA Building at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail in Prescott Country Club, Dewey. 928-772-7144.

Movies at the Elks – “Wall-E,” 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St.; admission is a cash donation of any amount. www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Elks inaugural Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. 928-756-2844.

Thursday, June 6



A Universe of Song with Mister Jim, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “The Cat Rescuers,” 4 and 7 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. Tickets are $12, $10 for students and $9 for film festival members. www.sedonafilmfestival.org. 928-282-1177.

Friday, June 7

Prescott Film Festival presents “Wish Man,” 7 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., $13 for general admission $7 for students. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Saturday, June 8

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. (Through Oct. 26).

Kind Defined Kindness Craze Challenge, 9 a.m. to noon, Goods from the Garden at Gateway Mall, 3250 Gateway Blvd., Suite 516, Prescott. For ages 5-18 to sign up and participate in a two-week challenge focused on lending a hand to others through acts of kindness. Free food and Music by Smoke & Mirror. www.kinddefined.com, 928-582-1012 or kinddefined@gmail.com.

Paperback Writer – The Beatles Experience, 7 p.m. tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com; 928-777-1370; or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Breakfast with the Animals, 9 a.m., Heritage Park Zoo, 1403 Heritage Park Road. Admission for members is $20 for adults, $10 for children. Admission for non-members is $25 for adults and $15 for children. Pre-registration is required. 928-778-4242.

Prescott Film Festival presents Narrative Shorts program, 10 a.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., $13 for general admission $7 for students. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Film Festival Filmmaker Bootcamp Day One, 10 a.m. Yavapai College Building Three, Room 119. 1100 E. Sheldon St. Free. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Film Festival presents “Freaks” and “CC” at 1 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., $13 for general admission $7 for students. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Film Festival presents “The Weight of Water” and “Reaching for the Andes,” 4 p.m. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., $13 for general admission $7 for students. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Film Festival presents “Wild Rose” and “Do You,” 7 p.m. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., $13 for general admission $7 for students. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Film Festival presents “True Grit” 8:30 p.m. Yavapai College Outdoor Pavilion, 1100 E. Sheldon St. free. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Sunday, June 9

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Coriolanus: Stratford Festival,” 3 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. Tickets are $15 or $12.50 for students and film festival members. www.sedonafilmfestival.org. 928-282-1177.

Prescott Film Festival Student Shorts Program, 10 a.m., Yavapai College Building Three, Room 119. 1100 E. Sheldon St. Free. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Film Festival Filmmaker Bootcamp Day Two, noon, Yavapai College Building Three, Room 119. 1100 E. Sheldon St. Free. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Film Festival presents “Unlikely” 1 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., $13 for general admission $7 for students. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Film Festival presents “Old Boys” and “Stag,” 4 p.m. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., $13 for general admission $7 for students. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Film Festival presents “Skid Row Marathon” and Fallen Feathers,” 7 p.m. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., $13 for general admission $7 for students. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.