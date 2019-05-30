Kansas senator suffers ankle injury while hiking in Arizona
PHOENIX — Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran's office says the 65-year-old has suffered an ankle injury while hiking on a mountain in Phoenix.
Moran spokeswoman Morgan Said (sy-EED') said the Republican injured his ankle Thursday morning while doing a workout on Camelback Mountain, a popular hiking spot.
The Phoenix Fire Department said in a statement that a 65-year-old man couldn't walk due to an injury but did not identify him by name. Firefighters used a wheeled litter to transport him off the mountain.
He was then transported to a hospital for further evaluation.
Said said Moran was in the Phoenix area for meetings with law enforcement officials and had to cancel them. She said he plans to return to Kansas on Friday for scheduled meetings and events.
