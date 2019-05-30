OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, May 30
Weather  72.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Kansas senator suffers ankle injury while hiking in Arizona

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., speaks Capitol Hill on March 27, 2019, in Washington. Moran's office says the 65-year-old suffered an ankle injury while hiking on a mountain Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Phoenix.(Andrew Harnik/AP, file)

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., speaks Capitol Hill on March 27, 2019, in Washington. Moran's office says the 65-year-old suffered an ankle injury while hiking on a mountain Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Phoenix.(Andrew Harnik/AP, file)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 30, 2019 12:39 p.m.

PHOENIX — Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran's office says the 65-year-old has suffered an ankle injury while hiking on a mountain in Phoenix.

Moran spokeswoman Morgan Said (sy-EED') said the Republican injured his ankle Thursday morning while doing a workout on Camelback Mountain, a popular hiking spot.

The Phoenix Fire Department said in a statement that a 65-year-old man couldn't walk due to an injury but did not identify him by name. Firefighters used a wheeled litter to transport him off the mountain.

He was then transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

Said said Moran was in the Phoenix area for meetings with law enforcement officials and had to cancel them. She said he plans to return to Kansas on Friday for scheduled meetings and events.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mingus Mountain Academy student hurt while hiking
Sheriff's Office releases ID of Sedona plane crash victims identified
Police Report: Four seriously hurt in collision near Skull Valley
Search and rescue has busy weekend
Prescott firefighters rescue man who injured his ankle on hiking trail

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
30
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
31
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
01
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
01
Family Storytime
SUN
02
Prescott International Folkdancers
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries