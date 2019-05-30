OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, May 30
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Juvenile Court Services to get new director
Lockling to replace retiring Mabery

The Yavapai County Superior Court has selected Gay Lockling as Director of Juvenile Court Services for the vacancy created by upcoming the retirement of Scott Mabery on June 28, 2019. (YCSC/Courtesy)

The Yavapai County Superior Court has selected Gay Lockling as Director of Juvenile Court Services for the vacancy created by upcoming the retirement of Scott Mabery on June 28, 2019. (YCSC/Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 30, 2019 8:29 p.m.

The Yavapai County Superior Court has selected Gay Lockling as Director of Juvenile Court Services for the vacancy created by upcoming the retirement of Scott Mabery on June 28, 2019.

Lockling will take over the position effective July 1, 2019.

Lockling has lived in the Prescott area for the past 26 years. She received her bachelor’s degree in Justice Studies from Arizona State University in 1989.

Her professional experience includes working as the Deputy Director of Yavapai Juvenile Court Services for the past 14 years. Prior to that, she worked for the Yavapai County Adult Probation Department. She began her probation career as a Standard Field Officer and held various positions with increasing responsibilities until she was promoted to deputy director in 2005.

Her experience has allowed her to work with the juvenile probation team to assist juveniles/families of Yavapai County.

“As Deputy Director, Ms. Lockling has served the department well and I have full confidence that as Director she will continue to lead Juvenile Court Services in providing high quality service to our children and the community,” Presiding Juvenile Judge Anna Young said.

“We have an excellent Juvenile Court Services Department due to the tradition of outstanding leadership and staff,” Presiding Judge David L. Mackey said. “I am confident Director Gay Lockling will provide the leadership necessary to continue that tradition of excellent service to our juveniles, their families and the citizens of Yavapai County.”

Information provided by the Yavapai County Superior Court.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

County chooses 2 new court officials
Does human trafficking exist in Yavapai County?
Yavapai County courts work to protect LGBT youth
Public invited to tour county's new Juvenile Justice Center
County to break ground on new Juvenile Justice Center

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
30
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
31
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
01
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
01
Family Storytime
SUN
02
Prescott International Folkdancers
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries