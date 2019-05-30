OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, May 31
Weather  53.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Go back in time at Sharlot Hall Museum's Folk Arts Fair on June 1-2

Discover a simpler time and learn about essential skills of Territorial Arizona at the Sharlot Hall Museum’s 46th annual Folk Arts Fair Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2. (Sharlot Hall Museum/Courtesy)

Discover a simpler time and learn about essential skills of Territorial Arizona at the Sharlot Hall Museum’s 46th annual Folk Arts Fair Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2. (Sharlot Hall Museum/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: May 30, 2019 9:54 p.m.

Take a trip back to the past and discover a simpler time at the Sharlot Hall Museum this weekend for the 46th annual Folk Arts Fair.

photo

A craftsman carves into leather during a previous Folk Arts Fair at Sharlot Hall Museum. This year’s event is Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2. (Sharlot Hall Museum/Courtesy)

For this year’s event, the goal has been to focus more on children’s participation, Sharlot Hall Museum Media & Marketing Manager Ken Leja said.

“If they’ve been here before, there’s still something new,” Leja said. “There’s still the same old fun things that they had done, but we’ve got a few new things.”

One new aspect to this year’s Folk Arts Fair is allowing the children to make felt landscapes in the Lawler Exhibit Center Theatre. Several kids in tours have had the chance to try it out in experiments museum staff were making and they were practically living there, Leja said.

Other activities for the kids in the Village of Traditions include learning how to juggle, learning how to carve soap, running the printing press to make their own activity poster and the opportunity to attempt Irish dancing. Children will get an activity passport so they can go from place to place on the museum’s four-acre campus, get it stamped at the end and there’s a prize for them in the museum store, Leja said.

Held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 1, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2, Leja said he’s looking forward to the sock knitting. It’s interesting to see how you actually knit the sock and it’s weird because you’ve got to get that right angle for your foot, he said.

photo

An example of printmaking, which will be part of the Village of Traditions in the Sharlot Hall Museum’s 46th annual the Sharlot Hall Museum’s 46th annual Folk Arts Fair Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2. (Sharlot Hall Museum/Courtesy)

The Folk Arts Fair gives people the chance to take a look at things they take for granted today and view them historically, Leja said. These are skills with which people passed the time, not having access to the modern modes of entertainment available today.

“The whole idea of this is to give you a chance to go back in time and see those activities,” Leja said. “Those crafts that you were learning that ultimately may have even led to a trade.”

Admission to the Folk Arts Fair is $12 for adults, $8 for members and free for 17 and younger. For more information, visit www.sharlot.org.

The Sharlot Hall Museum is located at 415 W. Gurley St., just west of the courthouse plaza.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Discover simpler times at Folk Arts Fair
Folk Arts Fair this weekend in Prescott
Down home fun: More than music at Folk Arts Fair
Family fun is focus at Folk Arts Fair
Folk Arts Fair features skills of the past

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
31
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
01
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
01
Family Storytime
SUN
02
Prescott International Folkdancers
SUN
02
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries