Go back in time at Sharlot Hall Museum's Folk Arts Fair on June 1-2

Take a trip back to the past and discover a simpler time at the Sharlot Hall Museum this weekend for the 46th annual Folk Arts Fair.

For this year’s event, the goal has been to focus more on children’s participation, Sharlot Hall Museum Media & Marketing Manager Ken Leja said.

“If they’ve been here before, there’s still something new,” Leja said. “There’s still the same old fun things that they had done, but we’ve got a few new things.”

One new aspect to this year’s Folk Arts Fair is allowing the children to make felt landscapes in the Lawler Exhibit Center Theatre. Several kids in tours have had the chance to try it out in experiments museum staff were making and they were practically living there, Leja said.

Other activities for the kids in the Village of Traditions include learning how to juggle, learning how to carve soap, running the printing press to make their own activity poster and the opportunity to attempt Irish dancing. Children will get an activity passport so they can go from place to place on the museum’s four-acre campus, get it stamped at the end and there’s a prize for them in the museum store, Leja said.

Held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 1, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2, Leja said he’s looking forward to the sock knitting. It’s interesting to see how you actually knit the sock and it’s weird because you’ve got to get that right angle for your foot, he said.

The Folk Arts Fair gives people the chance to take a look at things they take for granted today and view them historically, Leja said. These are skills with which people passed the time, not having access to the modern modes of entertainment available today.

“The whole idea of this is to give you a chance to go back in time and see those activities,” Leja said. “Those crafts that you were learning that ultimately may have even led to a trade.”

Admission to the Folk Arts Fair is $12 for adults, $8 for members and free for 17 and younger. For more information, visit www.sharlot.org.

The Sharlot Hall Museum is located at 415 W. Gurley St., just west of the courthouse plaza.