Go back in time at Sharlot Hall Museum's Folk Arts Fair on June 1-2
Take a trip back to the past and discover a simpler time at the Sharlot Hall Museum this weekend for the 46th annual Folk Arts Fair.
For this year’s event, the goal has been to focus more on children’s participation, Sharlot Hall Museum Media & Marketing Manager Ken Leja said.
“If they’ve been here before, there’s still something new,” Leja said. “There’s still the same old fun things that they had done, but we’ve got a few new things.”
One new aspect to this year’s Folk Arts Fair is allowing the children to make felt landscapes in the Lawler Exhibit Center Theatre. Several kids in tours have had the chance to try it out in experiments museum staff were making and they were practically living there, Leja said.
Other activities for the kids in the Village of Traditions include learning how to juggle, learning how to carve soap, running the printing press to make their own activity poster and the opportunity to attempt Irish dancing. Children will get an activity passport so they can go from place to place on the museum’s four-acre campus, get it stamped at the end and there’s a prize for them in the museum store, Leja said.
Held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 1, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2, Leja said he’s looking forward to the sock knitting. It’s interesting to see how you actually knit the sock and it’s weird because you’ve got to get that right angle for your foot, he said.
The Folk Arts Fair gives people the chance to take a look at things they take for granted today and view them historically, Leja said. These are skills with which people passed the time, not having access to the modern modes of entertainment available today.
“The whole idea of this is to give you a chance to go back in time and see those activities,” Leja said. “Those crafts that you were learning that ultimately may have even led to a trade.”
Admission to the Folk Arts Fair is $12 for adults, $8 for members and free for 17 and younger. For more information, visit www.sharlot.org.
The Sharlot Hall Museum is located at 415 W. Gurley St., just west of the courthouse plaza.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Police identify 2 people injured in Prescott motorcycle accident; listed in critical condition
- Pursuit ends after suspect drives stolen car over cliff near Prescott, DPS says
- Off to the Races: Arizona Downs celebrates grand opening with Memorial Day weekend meet
- Amazing Places: Iron King Trail, Prescott Valley
- ‘Buckle Up’ campaign leads to arrests in Prescott, recovery of stolen firearms
- YRMC defends policies after 'C' rating from watchdog group
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Update: Suspect still at large in Prescott Valley bank heist, FBI assisting on case
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
31
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
01
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
01
|
Family Storytime
|
SUN
02
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
SUN
02
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...