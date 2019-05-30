At a Glance: Party in the Pines beer fest is June 1
Party in the Pines beer fest is June 1
The ninth annual Party in the Pines beer fest is this weekend at the Prescott Mile High Middle School Athletic Field, 300 S. Granite St. Bigger and better than ever this year, admission for the Saturday, June 1, event is $30 for general admission, $125 for VIP and $10 for designated drivers.
Held from 5 to 10 p.m., or 4 p.m. for VIP ticket holders, admission is good for eight drink tickets that are one ticket per beer tasting. Proceeds benefit Prescott Unified School District Education Foundation.
For more information, visit www.partyinthepinesprescott.com.
Carvin Jones serves up blues rock on May 31
World renowned blues rock icon Carvin Jones, who Eric Clapton called “a young cat out of Phoenix who I think is the next up-and-coming blues player,” is coming to the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center Friday, May 31. The current iteration of his band averages about 330 live performances a year, has performed in 37 countries on three continents, and has been well received by critics and fans.
Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.
For more information, visit www.carvinjones.com.
Antique Show and Vintage Market is at Rodeo Grounds June 2
The Prescott Antique Show and Vintage Market, Prescott’s largest antique and collectible show sponsored by the Thumb Butte and Yavapai Questers, is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds, 840 Rodeo Drive.
Featuring general antiques and collectibles including cast iron, architectural, Disneyanna, relics, antique and vintage toys, retro home décor, western, jewelry and furniture, admission for the show and market is $3 or free for 12 and younger.
For more information, visit www.prescottantiqueshow.com.
