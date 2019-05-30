Garth Brooks tribute plays at Findlay Toyota Center

Drew Baloh is bringing the Garth Brooks experience to Prescott Valley on Saturday, June 1, with “Garth Live! – Tribute to Garth Brooks.”

A show that has consistently sold out from venue to venue and been called the No. 1 Touring Country Tribute of 2018 by New Times Magazine, the show has created a buzz in the tribute band scene by delivering the appearance and sound Brooks did on his recently completed arena tour with Trisha Yearwood, according to a news release from Tad Management.

It’s an accurate recreation of the original thing for country fans everywhere, with Baloh noting in the release that it’s not just the clothing that makes the show.

“You can’t just buy a long sleeve shirt and black cowboy hat and think you’re going to pop on to the stage and instantly be transformed into Garth Brooks,” he said. “If you want to entertain the way Garth does, it’s essential to live, breathe and become that person … and be sure to deliver a show the Garth fan is going to expect and react to.”

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show start at $23.50 plus additional fees and are available on www.ticketmaster.com.

Based out of Phoenix, Garth Live! has been touring coast to coast for the past two years, delivering recognizable Brooks tunes such as “The Thunder Rolls,” “Rodeo,” “Friends in Low Places,” “The Dance” and “The River,” said Sheila Anderson, marketing manager for the Findlay Toyota Center.

“Country music and the Quad Cities go hand in hand so we are excited to have Garth Live! bring the music and energy of Garth Brooks that everyone loves,” Anderson said.

The show’s opening act is Prescott’s own Sugar & the Mint. With its spirited take on folk and bluegrass, the band synthesizes genres into a sparkling repertoire of original songs, balancing first-time singalong hooks with robust musicality. They’ve shared festival bills with the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Emmylou Harris, Punch Brothers, Jerry Douglass, Tommy Emmanuel, the Sam Bush Band, and more.

For more information, visit www.garthtributelive.com or www.findlaytoyotacenter.com.

The Findlay Toyota Center is located at 3201 N. Main St., Prescott Valley.