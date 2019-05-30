OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, May 30
Weather  72.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Game machine company reaches $1M settlement with Arizona

A New Jersey company has reached a $1 million settlement with Arizona over its distribution of rigged electronic gaming devices like this Sega Key Master game machine. (Arizona Attorney General's Office/Courtesy)

A New Jersey company has reached a $1 million settlement with Arizona over its distribution of rigged electronic gaming devices like this Sega Key Master game machine. (Arizona Attorney General's Office/Courtesy)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 30, 2019 2:47 p.m.

PHOENIX — A New Jersey company has reached a $1 million settlement with Arizona over its distribution of rigged electronic gaming devices.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday that a Maricopa County Superior Court judge approved the settlement with Betson Coin-Op Distributing Company.

Prosecutors say Betson sold and leased the Sega Key Master machines at malls and convenience stores statewide.

In the Key Master games, players use a joystick and buttons to manipulate a mechanical "key" into one of several keyholes to win a prize.

According to court documents, the machines had an "auto-percentaging" system ensuring that a certain number of people lost.

Prosecutors say the machines operated like slot machines, which are only allowed in licensed casinos.

Betson has agreed not to sell or lease game machines with that system.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Settlement reached in SB 1070 lawsuit
Immersed in business feuds, Avenatti is charged with fraud
Deal proposed in event center suit
Man convicted of making bomb parts used in US troop attacks
Deal struck over attorney fees in Arpaio's contempt case

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
30
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
31
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
01
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
01
Family Storytime
SUN
02
Prescott International Folkdancers
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries