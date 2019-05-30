Game machine company reaches $1M settlement with Arizona
PHOENIX — A New Jersey company has reached a $1 million settlement with Arizona over its distribution of rigged electronic gaming devices.
The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday that a Maricopa County Superior Court judge approved the settlement with Betson Coin-Op Distributing Company.
Prosecutors say Betson sold and leased the Sega Key Master machines at malls and convenience stores statewide.
In the Key Master games, players use a joystick and buttons to manipulate a mechanical "key" into one of several keyholes to win a prize.
According to court documents, the machines had an "auto-percentaging" system ensuring that a certain number of people lost.
Prosecutors say the machines operated like slot machines, which are only allowed in licensed casinos.
Betson has agreed not to sell or lease game machines with that system.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Police identify 2 people injured in Prescott motorcycle accident; listed in critical condition
- Pursuit ends after suspect drives stolen car over cliff near Prescott, DPS says
- Off to the Races: Arizona Downs celebrates grand opening with Memorial Day weekend meet
- Amazing Places: Iron King Trail, Prescott Valley
- ‘Buckle Up’ campaign leads to arrests in Prescott, recovery of stolen firearms
- YRMC defends policies after 'C' rating from watchdog group
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Update: Suspect still at large in Prescott Valley bank heist, FBI assisting on case
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
THU
30
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
31
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
01
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
01
|
Family Storytime
|
SUN
02
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...