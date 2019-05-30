OFFERS
Gallery Guide: May 31

Kudos staff
Originally Published: May 30, 2019 9:19 p.m.

Art2 (Art Squared), 120 W. Gurley St. mezzanine, Prescott, 928-499-4428. On Facebook at Art2Prescott. Sculpture, pottery, photography, paintings, jewelry, wearable art, glass, gourds, wood and more.

Art on 6th Street, 697 6th St. (6th Street Business Park), Suites 6, 106, 108, 200, 302, 308 and 309. 928-830-1454. Seven Prescott artists will open their studios free to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 1. Sculptures, painting, glass, jewelry, ceramics, clothing and mosaics.

Arts Prescott Gallery on Whiskey Row, 134 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-7717, www.artsprescott.com. Featured: Steve Straussner – “Reduction Prints” through June 26.

Bronzesmith Fine Art Gallery and Foundry, 7331 E. Second St., Prescott Valley, 928-772-2378, www.bronzesmith.com.

Joseph Robertson Gallery, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite A, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, 928-308-0254, www.joesartgallery.net, features fine art from local artists Joseph Robertson and Beth Neely, as well as others from around Arizona.

Kriegers, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite F, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, 928-778-4900. Features local cage-free artists — Heath Krieger, pottery; Cathy Krieger, paintings; Leslie Parsons, jewelry; Curt Pfeffer, jewelry; Stephen Smith, wood and photography; Mary Kaye O’Neill, silk wearables.

Mountain Artists Guild & Gallery, 228 N. Alarcon St., 928-776-4009, gallery@mountainartistsguild.org. www.mountainartistsguild.org. Main gallery, “Heritage” through June 22; Featured Artist, Mary Clare McCartin through June 21. “Tall Ships and Night Aspens” in Spotlight One Room through June 3. “Expressions of “Nature” in Spotlight Two Room through June 10, “Legacy” through June 22.

Mountain Spirit Gallery, 140 S. Montezuma St., 928-445-2886, msgprescott.com. Western art featuring Bill Nebeker, Susan Kliewer, Kathy Quick Anderson, Paul Wenzel, K.L. Powers and 20 other local artists.

Newman Gallery, 106-A S. Montezuma St., 928-442-9167, www.newmangallery.net.

Ortega’s Galloping Goose, 162 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-0077.

Phippen Museum, 4701 N. Highway 89, 928-778-1385, www.phippenartmuseum.org. “Desert Horizons” in the Marley Gallery through July 21. “Miniature Masterpiece Show & Sale” in the Lower Level Gallery runs through June 2. Phippen Award Winners: PAWS to Celebrate/Small Art to Go in the James Gallery runs through June 2.

Prescott Center for the Arts Gallery, 208 N. Marina St., www.pca-az.net. “Impressionism – Breaking the Rules” runs through June 1. “Two Colors Plus a Wild Card” begins June 2.

Prescott Valley Art Guild, 3380 N. Windsong Drive, www.prescottvalleyartguild.org.

Sean Goté Gallery, 702 W. Gurley St., 928-445-2233, www.seangote.com. Featuring 22 abstract paintings by Arizona artist Allen Dutton. New selection of men's Western jewelry and leather accessories by Scully and Lucchese.

Smoki Museum, 147 N. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1230, smokimuseum.org.

The Raven Café, 142 N. Cortez St. 928-717-0009, ravencafe.com.

’Tis Art Center and Gallery, 105 S. Cortez St. Prescott, www.tisartgallery.com. In the Mezzanine Gallery: "Across Cultures ~ Strong Women" mixed media and paintings by Donna Carver, beaded and glass jewelry creations by Patricia Tyser Carberry; through June 14. In the Main Gallery: "Journeys in Spirit 2019" Traditional and Contemporary Native Art through June 25.

Van Gogh’s Ear, 156 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-1080, www.vgegallery.com. Featuring 70 local and nationally known artists which includes wall artists, including Jenny Foster, Doug Oliver, Joanne Frerking, Marna Schindler, Judy Bruce, Carolyn Schmitz, Jon Oakes, Bonny Stauffer, Tess Mosko Scherer, Rafe Terry, Jenny Willigrod, Carol Russell, David McDonald, Sandy Terry, Valerie Watson, Jody Miller, Raina Gentry, Dave Newman, and MaryAnn Sears.

Weir Gallery, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite 1, 307-371-1910, scotaweir.com. Featuring work by Scot Weir.

Yavapai College Art Gallery, 1100 E. Sheldon St., building 16, 928-776-2031, www.yc.edu/artgallery.

