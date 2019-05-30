OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, May 31
Weather  53.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Feature Home: 5289 Porter Creek Drive, Prescott, Arizona

Walden Farms. (Courtesy)

Walden Farms. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 30, 2019 10:19 p.m.

photo

Homes in Walden Farms. (Courtesy)

New homes and new floor plans in Walden Farms starting in the low $300’s - Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

New phase featuring 3 new floor plans

Just released for sale at the popular Walden Farms community, located near the Granite Dells and the popular Peavine trail, come tour the new selection of homesites and floor plans.

photo

Walden Farms. (Courtesy)

Enjoy the iconic views of the Prescott, pickle ball courts, dog park, and picnic ramada; all in close proximity to shopping and entertainment options.

Walden Farms provides countless opportunities to get outside and enjoy the fresh air with your family, friends, and new neighbors; and truly live life the way it was meant to be.

Dorn Homes is offering 3 new floor plans with multiple architectural styles to choose from. Homes available from 1,527 to 1,936 square feet, and feature The Organic Home and Exclusive Building Science.

Dorn Homes

928-237-2600

www.dornhomes.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Feature Home: 5289 Porter Creek Dr. • Prescott • 89A & Larry Caldwell Dr.
Feature Home: 5289 Porter Creek Dr. • Prescott • 89A & Larry Caldwell Dr.
Feature Home: 5289 Porter Creek Dr. • Prescott - 89A & Larry Caldwell Dr.
Feature Home: 5289 Porter Creek Dr. • Prescott • 89A & Larry Caldwell Dr.
Feature Home: 5289 Porter Creek Dr. • Prescott • 89A & Larry Caldwell Dr.

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
31
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
01
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
01
Family Storytime
SUN
02
Prescott International Folkdancers
SUN
02
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries