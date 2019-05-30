Feature Home: 5289 Porter Creek Drive, Prescott, Arizona
New homes and new floor plans in Walden Farms starting in the low $300’s - Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily
New phase featuring 3 new floor plans
Just released for sale at the popular Walden Farms community, located near the Granite Dells and the popular Peavine trail, come tour the new selection of homesites and floor plans.
Enjoy the iconic views of the Prescott, pickle ball courts, dog park, and picnic ramada; all in close proximity to shopping and entertainment options.
Walden Farms provides countless opportunities to get outside and enjoy the fresh air with your family, friends, and new neighbors; and truly live life the way it was meant to be.
Dorn Homes is offering 3 new floor plans with multiple architectural styles to choose from. Homes available from 1,527 to 1,936 square feet, and feature The Organic Home and Exclusive Building Science.
Dorn Homes
928-237-2600
www.dornhomes.com.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Police identify 2 people injured in Prescott motorcycle accident; listed in critical condition
- Pursuit ends after suspect drives stolen car over cliff near Prescott, DPS says
- Off to the Races: Arizona Downs celebrates grand opening with Memorial Day weekend meet
- Amazing Places: Iron King Trail, Prescott Valley
- ‘Buckle Up’ campaign leads to arrests in Prescott, recovery of stolen firearms
- YRMC defends policies after 'C' rating from watchdog group
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Update: Suspect still at large in Prescott Valley bank heist, FBI assisting on case
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
31
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
01
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
01
|
Family Storytime
|
SUN
02
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
SUN
02
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...